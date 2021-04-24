  • Home
JEE Main: Previous Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Jalandhar

JEE Main: NIT Jalandhar 2021 cut-off will be declared after JOSAA counselling concludes. Candidates can meanwhile check the last years’ cut-off to get an idea about their admission chances at NIT Jalandhar.

Check last year's JEE Main cut-off marks for NIT Jalandhar
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main cut-off for National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar will be released by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) in online mode after all the sessions are over. The cut-off will be released in the form of opening and closing ranks at which admissions close. Candidates who score a higher rank than the closing rank stand better chances of admissions to NIT Jalandhar. The cut-off will be released category wise for each BTech course at NIT Jalandhar.

Various factors are considered by the authorities to calculate the JEE Main cut-off for NIT Jalandhar. These include the number of JEE Main applicants, availability of seats, the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates who have applied for the respective BTech course, etc.

NIT Jalandhar 2021 cut-off will be declared after JOSAA counselling concludes. Candidates can meanwhile check the past years’ cut-off to get an idea about their admission chances at NIT Jalandhar.

JEE Main 2020 cut-off for NIT Jalandhar

Course

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

Gen Male

10635

8053

Gen Female

15820

14424

EWS Male

3066

1369

EWS Female

4015

3063

OBC Male

11292

3014

OBC Female

18488

7840

SC Male

3621

1767

SC Female

3600

3232

ST Male

27269

883

ST Female

16777

1579

ECE

Gen Male

20214

13735

Gen Female

29045

21875

EWS Male

5367

2359

EWS Female

6641

4854

OBC Male

26314

4547

OBC Female

26365

10611

SC Male

5451

3029

SC Female

7070

6217

ST Male

7660

1556

ST Female

-

1972

ME

Gen Male

38914

26438

Gen Female

57517

42667

EWS Male

8673

4434

EWS Female

10106

7705

OBC Male

42059

7953

OBC Female

64220

17909

SC Male

9085

5222

SC Female

14503

10079

ST Male

-

1899

ST Female

-

2856

EE

Gen Male

31928

19600

Gen Female

34281

28968

EWS Male

5506

3398

EWS Female

6799

5708

OBC Male

33159

6107

OBC Female

32145

13353

SC Male

6485

3914

SC Female

11083

7178

ST Male

1434

1447

ST Female

-

-


HS CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main 2021 was held in February, March. The JEE Main April exam has been postponed due to increasing cases of COVID- 19 in the country. JEE Main final result and the qualifying cut-off will be released after the conclusion of the May session by the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 3. JoSAA counselling will be conducted for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs on the basis of JEE Main and JEE Advanced ranks secured by candidates.

JEE Main 2021
