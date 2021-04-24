Check last year's JEE Main cut-off marks for NIT Jalandhar

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main cut-off for National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar will be released by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) in online mode after all the sessions are over. The cut-off will be released in the form of opening and closing ranks at which admissions close. Candidates who score a higher rank than the closing rank stand better chances of admissions to NIT Jalandhar. The cut-off will be released category wise for each BTech course at NIT Jalandhar.

Various factors are considered by the authorities to calculate the JEE Main cut-off for NIT Jalandhar. These include the number of JEE Main applicants, availability of seats, the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates who have applied for the respective BTech course, etc.

NIT Jalandhar 2021 cut-off will be declared after JOSAA counselling concludes. Candidates can meanwhile check the past years’ cut-off to get an idea about their admission chances at NIT Jalandhar.

JEE Main 2020 cut-off for NIT Jalandhar

Course Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE Gen Male 10635 8053 Gen Female 15820 14424 EWS Male 3066 1369 EWS Female 4015 3063 OBC Male 11292 3014 OBC Female 18488 7840 SC Male 3621 1767 SC Female 3600 3232 ST Male 27269 883 ST Female 16777 1579 ECE Gen Male 20214 13735 Gen Female 29045 21875 EWS Male 5367 2359 EWS Female 6641 4854 OBC Male 26314 4547 OBC Female 26365 10611 SC Male 5451 3029 SC Female 7070 6217 ST Male 7660 1556 ST Female - 1972 ME Gen Male 38914 26438 Gen Female 57517 42667 EWS Male 8673 4434 EWS Female 10106 7705 OBC Male 42059 7953 OBC Female 64220 17909 SC Male 9085 5222 SC Female 14503 10079 ST Male - 1899 ST Female - 2856 EE Gen Male 31928 19600 Gen Female 34281 28968 EWS Male 5506 3398 EWS Female 6799 5708 OBC Male 33159 6107 OBC Female 32145 13353 SC Male 6485 3914 SC Female 11083 7178 ST Male 1434 1447 ST Female - -



HS CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main 2021 was held in February, March. The JEE Main April exam has been postponed due to increasing cases of COVID- 19 in the country. JEE Main final result and the qualifying cut-off will be released after the conclusion of the May session by the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 3. JoSAA counselling will be conducted for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs on the basis of JEE Main and JEE Advanced ranks secured by candidates.