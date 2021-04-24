JEE Main: Previous Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Jalandhar
JEE Main: NIT Jalandhar 2021 cut-off will be declared after JOSAA counselling concludes. Candidates can meanwhile check the last years’ cut-off to get an idea about their admission chances at NIT Jalandhar.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main cut-off for National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar will be released by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) in online mode after all the sessions are over. The cut-off will be released in the form of opening and closing ranks at which admissions close. Candidates who score a higher rank than the closing rank stand better chances of admissions to NIT Jalandhar. The cut-off will be released category wise for each BTech course at NIT Jalandhar.
Various factors are considered by the authorities to calculate the JEE Main cut-off for NIT Jalandhar. These include the number of JEE Main applicants, availability of seats, the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates who have applied for the respective BTech course, etc.
JEE Main 2020 cut-off for NIT Jalandhar
Course
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
Gen Male
10635
8053
Gen Female
15820
14424
EWS Male
3066
1369
EWS Female
4015
3063
OBC Male
11292
3014
OBC Female
18488
7840
SC Male
3621
1767
SC Female
3600
3232
ST Male
27269
883
ST Female
16777
1579
ECE
Gen Male
20214
13735
Gen Female
29045
21875
EWS Male
5367
2359
EWS Female
6641
4854
OBC Male
26314
4547
OBC Female
26365
10611
SC Male
5451
3029
SC Female
7070
6217
ST Male
7660
1556
ST Female
-
1972
ME
Gen Male
38914
26438
Gen Female
57517
42667
EWS Male
8673
4434
EWS Female
10106
7705
OBC Male
42059
7953
OBC Female
64220
17909
SC Male
9085
5222
SC Female
14503
10079
ST Male
-
1899
ST Female
-
2856
EE
Gen Male
31928
19600
Gen Female
34281
28968
EWS Male
5506
3398
EWS Female
6799
5708
OBC Male
33159
6107
OBC Female
32145
13353
SC Male
6485
3914
SC Female
11083
7178
ST Male
1434
1447
ST Female
-
-
HS CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS CR: Other State Closing Rank
JEE Main 2021 was held in February, March. The JEE Main April exam has been postponed due to increasing cases of COVID- 19 in the country. JEE Main final result and the qualifying cut-off will be released after the conclusion of the May session by the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 3. JoSAA counselling will be conducted for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs on the basis of JEE Main and JEE Advanced ranks secured by candidates.