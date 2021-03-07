JEE Main Preparation Tips: How To Study In Final Week

The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main for BTech candidates is just a week away. The candidates must focus on the topics that have been already covered and give more time to revision. They must try keeping stress and tension at bay by performing mild exercises.

JEE Main papers will be conducted from March 15 to 18. The JEE Main candidates will be attempting Paper 1 in the form of computer-based test at the designated examination centres. The JEE Main admit cards for the March session are expected to be released in the second week of March.

The National Testing Agency or NTA will be holding the examination. This time both fresh JEE Main candidates or those who already appeared for the JEE Main February session will be allowed to appear for the examination. The registrations for the March session are already over.

As the last week has started before the JEE Main March session will begin, here are few preparation tips for the candidates to prepare for the entrance examination.

Practice JEE Main previous years’ papers

As per the February session, the JEE Main papers are expected to be based on the given syllabus. The students had mostly termed the paper as predictable and rated the difficulty level as ‘moderate’. Thus, it is advisable that the engineering candidates must practice the previous year JEE Main question papers to get an idea about the question paper pattern and improve their speed and accuracy.

Focus on stronger areas in paper

The candidates must focus on their stronger areas in the syllabus and try to make them perfect. They must revise such topics so that they could score higher in the related questions. It is advised not to waste time on the portions which are found to be difficult or are completely new to them.

Practice mild exercise and meditation

It is natural for the JEE Main candidates to feel a bit stressed in the final week of the examination. They will be advised to practice mild exercise daily and do meditation. They may also take a break from preparing for the entrance exams and indulge into their hobbies or relaxing activities. This would help them to increase their concentration by reducing fatigue.

JEE Main study material

Instead of revising the entire JEE Main syllabus in the last week, the candidates must attempt the JEE Main mock papers and JEE Main sample papers. NTA has uploaded a series of JEE Main sample papers and JEE Main mock tests. This would help them to understand the paper pattern and marking scheme.

Further there is a range of books to prepare for JEE Main. The books are available separately for Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry. But this might lead to confusion at last-minute, hence avoid referring to multiple books.

Plan for the final paper

Prepare a strategy to attempt the actual JEE Main paper. Now that most of the syllabus would have been covered, the candidates must create a strategy to attempt the actual examination based on their preparation for each section. They must decide on which section, they would attempt the first and how much time they would like to devote to each section.