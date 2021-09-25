JEE Main Paper 2 Result Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Official Website To Check Result

JEE Main result paper 2 soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main paper 2 result for admission to BArch and BPlanning programmes is expected to be declared soon. The official NTA JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in will host the JEE Paper 2 result 2021 September. More than 60,000 students await JEE Main BArch and BPlanning result. The JEE Main administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the JEE Main results for the BTech Paper.

JEE Main paper 2 was conducted for a total of 400 marks. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper had three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test were common for both the papers and held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper was pen-paper based and BPlanning paper consisted of planning-based questions.

JEE Main Paper 2 Marking Scheme

MCQs: Four marks for each correct answer and negative mark of one mark on each wrong answer

Questions with numerical value answers: Four marks for each correct answer and no negative marking for wrong answers.

Drawing Test: Two questions are evaluated out of 100 marks

How To Check JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Result

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated IIT JEE Main result link, click on the result

Step 3: Insert JEE Main application number and date of birth on the next window

Step 4: Submit and download the JEE Main BTech and BPlanning result, score card