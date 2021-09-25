  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Paper 2 Result Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Official Website To Check Result

JEE Main Paper 2 Result Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Official Website To Check Result

JEE Main BArch and Planning result 2021 likely soon. The JEE Main 2021 paper 2 result will be declared at the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 25, 2021 12:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Result Soon; Here’s List Of Top Architecture Colleges In India
JEE Main 2021 Result For BArch, BPlanning Expected Soon; Check Details
State-Wise Toppers Of JEE Main BArch Entrance Examination
JEE Main 2021 To Begin With BArch, BPlanning Paper Today
JEE Main 2021: Exam For B.Arch, B.Planning Courses To Be Held In February, May
CAT 2021 Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here
JEE Main Paper 2 Result Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Official Website To Check Result
JEE Main result paper 2 soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The JEE Main paper 2 result for admission to BArch and BPlanning programmes is expected to be declared soon. The official NTA JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in will host the JEE Paper 2 result 2021 September. More than 60,000 students await JEE Main BArch and BPlanning result. The JEE Main administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the JEE Main results for the BTech Paper.

Latest: JEE Main Architecture College Predictor -Know your college admission chances for B.Arch & B.Plan-Start Now

JEE Main paper 2 was conducted for a total of 400 marks. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper had three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test were common for both the papers and held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper was pen-paper based and BPlanning paper consisted of planning-based questions.

JEE Main Paper 2 Marking Scheme

  • MCQs: Four marks for each correct answer and negative mark of one mark on each wrong answer

  • Questions with numerical value answers: Four marks for each correct answer and no negative marking for wrong answers.

  • Drawing Test: Two questions are evaluated out of 100 marks

How To Check JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Result

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated IIT JEE Main result link, click on the result

Step 3: Insert JEE Main application number and date of birth on the next window

Step 4: Submit and download the JEE Main BTech and BPlanning result, score card

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main paper 2 result JEE Main 2021 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU PG Admission 2021: Check How To Apply, Documents Required
IGNOU PG Admission 2021: Check How To Apply, Documents Required
CAT 2021 Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here
CAT 2021 Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here
BHU Admit Card 2021 Soon; UG, PG Entrance Tests From September 28
BHU Admit Card 2021 Soon; UG, PG Entrance Tests From September 28
Great Lakes Institute Of Management Opens Application For PGDM, PGPM Courses
Great Lakes Institute Of Management Opens Application For PGDM, PGPM Courses
World Pharmacist Day 2021 Today; Know Significance, Theme For This Year
World Pharmacist Day 2021 Today; Know Significance, Theme For This Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................