JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Score Card

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2022 for BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlanning (Paper 2B) today, September 1.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 1, 2022 4:10 pm IST
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022 For BArch, BPlan Declared

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2022 for BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlanning (Paper 2B) today, September 1. The candidates can check JEE Main paper 2 results on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main score card, candidates need to log in with application number, date of birth and security pin.

The JEE Main July 2022 BArch and BPlanning paper was held on July 30, in two shifts, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. The JEE Main 2022 question papers for Mathematics and Aptitude Test was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, while the Drawing test of the BArch paper was held as pen-paper based.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'Download Score Card of JEE (Main) Paper 2' link
  3. Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth and captcha code
  4. The JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download JEE Main paper 2 score card and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022

NTA has already declared the JEE Main paper 1 result. Shortlisted candidates can appear for JoSAA counselling 2022 which is scheduled to be commenced from September 12, 2022.

