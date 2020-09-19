JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 (B.Arch & B.Plan): Know Toppers, Cut Off

National Testing Agency, or NTA has announced the JEE Paper 2 result 2020 at the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in on the evening of September 18. Candidates can access the result of JEE Main 2020 by logging into their profile and entering application number and date of birth. Details like the subject-wise marks obtained, percentile score and JEE Main cutoff will be mentioned in the JEE Main Paper 2 result 2020. JEE Mains paper 2 result 2020 also highlights the candidate’s all India rank and qualifying status.

JEE Main result 2020 for Paper 1 has been announced on September 11 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. If the candidate has appeared in only one session, then that score has been considered for JEE Main ranks, otherwise, the best of the two scores have been taken into account.

NTA has adapted a normalization procedure in order to prepare JEE Main 2020 Paper 2 result.

JEE Main 2020 Paper 2 Toppers (January Session)

For the B.Arch exam, Aarzoo from Haryana and Hardik Rajpal from Telangana have scored 100 percentile. For the B.Planning exam, Kanumuri Bheemeswara Vijay Varma from Andhra Pradesh has scored 100 percentile.

JEE Main Paper 2 Cutoff

Factors determining JEE Main 2020 cutoff paper 2:

Number of candidates appearing in JEE Main for 2020

Number of seats offered for B.Arch or B.Planning

The difficulty level of JEE Main 2020 exam

Previous year cutoff

Category under which admission is desired

How To Check JEE Main 2020 Paper 2 Result

The candidates can follow the given steps to check the result of JEE Main 2020 Paper 2:

Go the official website of JEE Main 2020- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the official result link Key in application number and date of birth Click Submit’ The result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out for future reference

As many as 1,38,409 candidates registered for BArch and 59,003 candidates registered for BPlanning papers of JEE Main this year. Overall, 8,58,273 candidates registered for the September edition of the JEE Main exam out of which, 6.35 lakh candidates took the exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper on September 1 saw only 54.67% candidates attending the exam, according to data shared by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.