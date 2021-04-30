JEE Main: NIT Warangal Cut-Off From Last Year

Check NIT Warangal cut-off from last year

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 cut-off once all the sessions are over. The rank of the last candidate who gets admission to the institute is considered as the cut-off for admission. The cut-off is released in the form of opening and closing ranks and is declared separately for each round of counselling, category and engineering branch.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is considered as one of the top NITs in the country with a NIRF rank of 19. All those who seek admission in one of the programmes offered by the institute will be required to meet the JEE Main cut-off. Courses offered by NIT Warangal are as follows:

Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

Candidates desirous to take admission can check the previous years’ JEE Main cut-off for NIT Warangal provided in the article below to get an idea of the rank required for admission. It should also be noted that the data provided here is for reference as the cut-off changes every year depending on the following factors:

Total number of JEE Main test takers

The difficulty level of the exam

Number of seats available for the course

Previous years’ cutoff trends

JEE Main 2020 cut-off for NIT Warangal

Course Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE Gen Male 2043 1541 Gen Female 3447 5035 EWS Male 372 236 EWS Female 719 786 OBC Male 826 594 OBC Female 1584 1478 SC Male 470 341 SC Female 1041 725 ST Male 142 146 ST Female 110 166 ECE Gen Male 4689 4671 Gen Female 7026 7507 EWS Male 859 767 EWS Female 1226 1138 OBC Male 1294 1571 OBC Female 2059 2769 SC Male 971 903 SC Female 1405 1606 ST Male 333 410 ST Female 268 548 ME Gen Male 11719 9961 Gen Female 16533 17009 EWS Male 2155 1866 EWS Female 5449 3334 OBC Male 3598 3173 OBC Female 5519 9407 SC Male 2319 1958 SC Female 3411 4228 ST Male 592 830 ST Female 556 1690 EEE Gen Male 8973 6985 Gen Female 10319 11308 EWS Male 1521 1359 EWS Female 1914 1993 OBC Male 2438 2343 OBC Female 4359 4815 SC Male 1602 1516 SC Female 1746 2524 ST Male 484 720 ST Female 398 693





HS CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS CR: Other State Closing Rank

JoSAA counselling will be conducted to provide admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs and IITs to eligible candidates. Candidates will have to register at the official website. During registration, they will also be required to mark their preferences for colleges and courses. The authorities conduct six rounds of counselling.