JEE Main: NIT Warangal Cut-Off From Last Year
Candidates desirous to take admission in NIT Warangal can check the previous years’ JEE Main cut-off provided in the article below to get an idea of the rank required for admission.
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 cut-off once all the sessions are over. The rank of the last candidate who gets admission to the institute is considered as the cut-off for admission. The cut-off is released in the form of opening and closing ranks and is declared separately for each round of counselling, category and engineering branch.
The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is considered as one of the top NITs in the country with a NIRF rank of 19. All those who seek admission in one of the programmes offered by the institute will be required to meet the JEE Main cut-off. Courses offered by NIT Warangal are as follows:
Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.
Candidates desirous to take admission can check the previous years’ JEE Main cut-off for NIT Warangal provided in the article below to get an idea of the rank required for admission. It should also be noted that the data provided here is for reference as the cut-off changes every year depending on the following factors:
- Total number of JEE Main test takers
- The difficulty level of the exam
- Number of seats available for the course
- Previous years’ cutoff trends
JEE Main 2020 cut-off for NIT Warangal
Course
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
Gen Male
2043
1541
Gen Female
3447
5035
EWS Male
372
236
EWS Female
719
786
OBC Male
826
594
OBC Female
1584
1478
SC Male
470
341
SC Female
1041
725
ST Male
142
146
ST Female
110
166
ECE
Gen Male
4689
4671
Gen Female
7026
7507
EWS Male
859
767
EWS Female
1226
1138
OBC Male
1294
1571
OBC Female
2059
2769
SC Male
971
903
SC Female
1405
1606
ST Male
333
410
ST Female
268
548
ME
Gen Male
11719
9961
Gen Female
16533
17009
EWS Male
2155
1866
EWS Female
5449
3334
OBC Male
3598
3173
OBC Female
5519
9407
SC Male
2319
1958
SC Female
3411
4228
ST Male
592
830
ST Female
556
1690
EEE
Gen Male
8973
6985
Gen Female
10319
11308
EWS Male
1521
1359
EWS Female
1914
1993
OBC Male
2438
2343
OBC Female
4359
4815
SC Male
1602
1516
SC Female
1746
2524
ST Male
484
720
ST Female
398
693
HS CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS CR: Other State Closing Rank
JoSAA counselling will be conducted to provide admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs and IITs to eligible candidates. Candidates will have to register at the official website. During registration, they will also be required to mark their preferences for colleges and courses. The authorities conduct six rounds of counselling.