JEE Main: NIT Warangal Cut-Off From Last Year

Candidates desirous to take admission in NIT Warangal can check the previous years’ JEE Main cut-off provided in the article below to get an idea of the rank required for admission.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Apr 30, 2021 2:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main: Last Year’s Cut-Off For MNNIT Allahabad
JEE Main (April) Exam Date Awaited; Tips To Revise In Surplus Time
JEE Main: Previous Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Jalandhar
Entrance Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19, Latest Updates
JEE Main: Previous Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Tiruchirappalli
JEE Main (April) Session Postponed Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases
JEE Main: NIT Warangal Cut-Off From Last Year
Check NIT Warangal cut-off from last year
New Delhi:

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 cut-off once all the sessions are over. The rank of the last candidate who gets admission to the institute is considered as the cut-off for admission. The cut-off is released in the form of opening and closing ranks and is declared separately for each round of counselling, category and engineering branch.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is considered as one of the top NITs in the country with a NIRF rank of 19. All those who seek admission in one of the programmes offered by the institute will be required to meet the JEE Main cut-off. Courses offered by NIT Warangal are as follows:

Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

Candidates desirous to take admission can check the previous years’ JEE Main cut-off for NIT Warangal provided in the article below to get an idea of the rank required for admission. It should also be noted that the data provided here is for reference as the cut-off changes every year depending on the following factors:

  • Total number of JEE Main test takers
  • The difficulty level of the exam
  • Number of seats available for the course
  • Previous years’ cutoff trends

JEE Main 2020 cut-off for NIT Warangal

Course

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

Gen Male

2043

1541

Gen Female

3447

5035

EWS Male

372

236

EWS Female

719

786

OBC Male

826

594

OBC Female

1584

1478

SC Male

470

341

SC Female

1041

725

ST Male

142

146

ST Female

110

166

ECE

Gen Male

4689

4671

Gen Female

7026

7507

EWS Male

859

767

EWS Female

1226

1138

OBC Male

1294

1571

OBC Female

2059

2769

SC Male

971

903

SC Female

1405

1606

ST Male

333

410

ST Female

268

548

ME

Gen Male

11719

9961

Gen Female

16533

17009

EWS Male

2155

1866

EWS Female

5449

3334

OBC Male

3598

3173

OBC Female

5519

9407

SC Male

2319

1958

SC Female

3411

4228

ST Male

592

830

ST Female

556

1690

EEE

Gen Male

8973

6985

Gen Female

10319

11308

EWS Male

1521

1359

EWS Female

1914

1993

OBC Male

2438

2343

OBC Female

4359

4815

SC Male

1602

1516

SC Female

1746

2524

ST Male

484

720

ST Female

398

693


HS CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS CR: Other State Closing Rank

JoSAA counselling will be conducted to provide admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs and IITs to eligible candidates. Candidates will have to register at the official website. During registration, they will also be required to mark their preferences for colleges and courses. The authorities conduct six rounds of counselling.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Summer Vacation In Manipur Schools Begins Tomorrow
Summer Vacation In Manipur Schools Begins Tomorrow
IIT Delhi: Registration For Postgraduate, PhD Admission Ends Today
IIT Delhi: Registration For Postgraduate, PhD Admission Ends Today
Students Demand Cancellation Of AP Board Exam 2021 Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases
Students Demand Cancellation Of AP Board Exam 2021 Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases
At SRM University, 92% Students From First Batch Bag Job Offers
At SRM University, 92% Students From First Batch Bag Job Offers
JKCET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 10
JKCET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................