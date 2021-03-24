JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Mechanical Engineering From Last Year
The highest JEE Main rank at which NIT closed admissions for Mechanical Engineering was 6591 at NIT Trichy, for unreserved candidates outside the state.
NIT admissions will be based on the counselling process to be undertaken by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).
NIT cut-off ranks for BTech in Mechanical Engineering in 2020--
National Institutes of Technology
Home state cut-off
Other state cut-off
Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
38914
26438
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
15338
17090
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal
26461
23421
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
17143
15485
National Institute of Technology Agartala
225804
37614
National Institute of Technology Calicut
30715
15509
National Institute of Technology Durgapur
34539
25161
National Institute of Technology, Goa
83783
26295
National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur
59091
26773
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
14004
9668
National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya
147613
41558
National Institute of Technology, Nagaland
23234 (ST)
44827
National Institute of Technology, Patna
35449
34111
National Institute of Technology, Puducherry
185733
31275
National Institute of Technology, Raipur
47955
28571