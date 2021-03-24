JEE Main: NIT cut-offs for BTech in mechanical engineering from last year

National Institutes of Technology conduct admissions to various undergraduate programmes based on the scores of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The highest JEE Main rank at which NIT closed admissions for Mechanical Engineering was 6591 at NIT Trichy, for unreserved candidates outside the state. NIT admissions will be based on the counselling process to be undertaken by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

NIT cut-off ranks for BTech in Mechanical Engineering in 2020--

National Institutes of Technology Home state cut-off Other state cut-off Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar 38914 26438 Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

15338 17090 Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal

26461 23421 Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

17143 15485 National Institute of Technology Agartala

225804 37614 National Institute of Technology Calicut

30715 15509 National Institute of Technology Durgapur

34539 25161 National Institute of Technology, Goa

83783 26295 National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur

59091 26773 National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

14004 9668 National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya

147613 41558 National Institute of Technology, Nagaland

23234 (ST) 44827 National Institute of Technology, Patna

35449

34111

National Institute of Technology, Puducherry

185733

31275

National Institute of Technology, Raipur

47955 28571





