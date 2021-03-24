JEE Main: NIT cut-offs for BTech in mechanical engineering from last year

  • Home
The highest JEE Main rank at which NIT closed admissions for Mechanical Engineering was 6591 at NIT Trichy, for unreserved candidates outside the state.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 9:39 pm IST

New Delhi:

National Institutes of Technology conduct admissions to various undergraduate programmes based on the scores of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The highest JEE Main rank at which NIT closed admissions for Mechanical Engineering was 6591 at NIT Trichy, for unreserved candidates outside the state. NIT admissions will be based on the counselling process to be undertaken by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

NIT cut-off ranks for BTech in Mechanical Engineering in 2020--

National Institutes of Technology

Home state cut-off

Other state cut-off

Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

38914

26438

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur


15338

17090

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal


26461

23421

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad


17143

15485

National Institute of Technology Agartala


225804

37614

National Institute of Technology Calicut


30715

15509

National Institute of Technology Durgapur


34539

25161

National Institute of Technology, Goa


83783

26295

National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur


59091

26773

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal


14004

9668

National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya


147613

41558

National Institute of Technology, Nagaland


23234 (ST)

44827

National Institute of Technology, Patna


35449


34111


National Institute of Technology, Puducherry


185733


31275


National Institute of Technology, Raipur


47955

28571



National Institute of Technology Hamirpur National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh
