JEE Main: NIT cut-offs for BTech in ECE from last year

National Institutes of Technology (NITs) use Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main scores for admitting students to different undergraduate engineering programmes offered by them. Candidates, after clearing JEE Main, will have to participate in the NIT counselling process conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The highest JEE Main rank at which a NIT closed admission to unreserved seats for BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2020 was 3,022 at NIT Trichy, for candidates from outside Tamil Nadu.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply

The 2021 cut-off ranks for admission to BTech in Electronics And Communication and other programmes will be available during JoSAA counselling results, which will be conducted after the four rounds of JEE Main 2021 and the admission test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)– JEE Advanced.

Read||JEE Main: Cut-Off For BTech Computer Science In NITs As Per Last Year's Exam

Last year, JoSAA held six rounds of counselling. Following are the ranks at which the NITs closed admission for BTech in Electronics And Communication in 2020, after six rounds of counselling. The ranks given here are for open, gender-neutral seats only. These cut-offs are for both home state (HS) and other states (OS). At NITs, BTech seats are divided equally between students from within the state and those coming from outside. Cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different.

NIT cut-off ranks for BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2020.

NIT Home state cut-off Other state cut-off Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar 20,214 13,735 Malaviya National Institute of Technology MNIT) Jaipur 8,757 8,747 Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Bhopal 13,395 12,496 Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad 8,622 7,138 NIT Agartala 1,13,082 24,809 NIT Calicut 17,119 6,864 NIT Delhi 18,655 13,102 NIT Durgapur 21,644 13,191 NIT Goa 39,490 16,711 NIT Hamirpur 43,514 15,750 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal 8,383 4,151 NIT Meghalaya 1,71,943 27,791 NIT Nagaland 30,063 (only ST candidates) 36,482 (open to all) NIT Patna 24,945 20,301 NIT Puducherry 1,37,920 20,722 NIT Raipur 37,155 17,069 NIT Sikkim 6,08,371 32,053 NIT Arunachal Pradesh 1,07,472 34,073 NIT Jamshedpur 19,395 14,358 NIT Kurukshetra 14,994 11,559 NIT Manipur 3,92,842 33,641 NIT Mizoram 9,28,299 38,178 NIT Rourkela 13,002 5,097 NIT Silchar 52,152 16,959 NIT Srinagar 72,663 36,006 NIT Tiruchirappalli 8,128 3,022 NIT Uttarakhand 36,345 20,028 NIT Warangal 4,689 4,671 Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat 16,652 11,663 Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur 9,820 8,647 NIT Andhra Pradesh 21,156 26,069



