JEE Main: NIT cut-offs for BTech in ECE from last year

The highest JEE Main rank at which a NIT closed admission to unreserved seats for BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2020 was 3,022 at NIT Trichy, for candidates from outside Tamil Nadu.

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 7:28 pm IST

New Delhi:

National Institutes of Technology (NITs) use Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main scores for admitting students to different undergraduate engineering programmes offered by them. Candidates, after clearing JEE Main, will have to participate in the NIT counselling process conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The highest JEE Main rank at which a NIT closed admission to unreserved seats for BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2020 was 3,022 at NIT Trichy, for candidates from outside Tamil Nadu.

The 2021 cut-off ranks for admission to BTech in Electronics And Communication and other programmes will be available during JoSAA counselling results, which will be conducted after the four rounds of JEE Main 2021 and the admission test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)– JEE Advanced.

Last year, JoSAA held six rounds of counselling. Following are the ranks at which the NITs closed admission for BTech in Electronics And Communication in 2020, after six rounds of counselling. The ranks given here are for open, gender-neutral seats only. These cut-offs are for both home state (HS) and other states (OS). At NITs, BTech seats are divided equally between students from within the state and those coming from outside. Cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different.

NIT cut-off ranks for BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2020.

NIT

Home state cut-off

Other state cut-off

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

20,214

13,735

Malaviya National Institute of Technology MNIT) Jaipur

8,757

8,747

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Bhopal

13,395

12,496

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad

8,622

7,138

NIT Agartala

1,13,082

24,809

NIT Calicut

17,119

6,864

NIT Delhi

18,655

13,102

NIT Durgapur

21,644

13,191

NIT Goa

39,490

16,711

NIT Hamirpur

43,514

15,750

NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

8,383

4,151

NIT Meghalaya

1,71,943

27,791

NIT Nagaland

30,063 (only ST candidates)

36,482 (open to all)

NIT Patna

24,945

20,301

NIT Puducherry

1,37,920

20,722

NIT Raipur

37,155

17,069

NIT Sikkim

6,08,371

32,053

NIT Arunachal Pradesh

1,07,472

34,073

NIT Jamshedpur

19,395

14,358

NIT Kurukshetra

14,994

11,559

NIT Manipur

3,92,842

33,641

NIT Mizoram

9,28,299

38,178

NIT Rourkela

13,002

5,097

NIT Silchar

52,152

16,959

NIT Srinagar

72,663

36,006

NIT Tiruchirappalli

8,128

3,022

NIT Uttarakhand

36,345

20,028

NIT Warangal

4,689

4,671

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat

16,652

11,663

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur

9,820

8,647

NIT Andhra Pradesh

21,156

26,069


