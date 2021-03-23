JEE Main: NIT cut-offs for BTech in ECE from last year

JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Electronics And Communication Engineering From Last Year
The highest JEE Main rank at which a NIT closed admission to unreserved seats for BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2020 was 3,022 at NIT Trichy, for candidates from outside Tamil Nadu.
National Institutes of Technology (NITs) use Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main scores for admitting students to different undergraduate engineering programmes offered by them. Candidates, after clearing JEE Main, will have to participate in the NIT counselling process conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The highest JEE Main rank at which a NIT closed admission to unreserved seats for BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2020 was 3,022 at NIT Trichy, for candidates from outside Tamil Nadu.
The 2021 cut-off ranks for admission to BTech in Electronics And Communication and other programmes will be available during JoSAA counselling results, which will be conducted after the four rounds of JEE Main 2021 and the admission test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)– JEE Advanced.
Last year, JoSAA held six rounds of counselling. Following are the ranks at which the NITs closed admission for BTech in Electronics And Communication in 2020, after six rounds of counselling. The ranks given here are for open, gender-neutral seats only. These cut-offs are for both home state (HS) and other states (OS). At NITs, BTech seats are divided equally between students from within the state and those coming from outside. Cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different.
NIT cut-off ranks for BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2020.
NIT
Home state cut-off
Other state cut-off
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
20,214
13,735
Malaviya National Institute of Technology MNIT) Jaipur
8,757
8,747
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Bhopal
13,395
12,496
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad
8,622
7,138
NIT Agartala
1,13,082
24,809
NIT Calicut
17,119
6,864
NIT Delhi
18,655
13,102
NIT Durgapur
21,644
13,191
NIT Goa
39,490
16,711
NIT Hamirpur
43,514
15,750
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
8,383
4,151
NIT Meghalaya
1,71,943
27,791
NIT Nagaland
30,063 (only ST candidates)
36,482 (open to all)
NIT Patna
24,945
20,301
NIT Puducherry
1,37,920
20,722
NIT Raipur
37,155
17,069
NIT Sikkim
6,08,371
32,053
NIT Arunachal Pradesh
1,07,472
34,073
NIT Jamshedpur
19,395
14,358
NIT Kurukshetra
14,994
11,559
NIT Manipur
3,92,842
33,641
NIT Mizoram
9,28,299
38,178
NIT Rourkela
13,002
5,097
NIT Silchar
52,152
16,959
NIT Srinagar
72,663
36,006
NIT Tiruchirappalli
8,128
3,022
NIT Uttarakhand
36,345
20,028
NIT Warangal
4,689
4,671
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat
16,652
11,663
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur
9,820
8,647
NIT Andhra Pradesh
21,156
26,069