JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Civil Engineering As Per Last Year’s Result

The National Institutes of Technology (NITs) admit students to the BTech in Civil Engineering and other undergraduate programs based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result. NIT Trichy closed admission to the BTech in Civil Engineering at the rank 13,159 last year for other states’ candidates, which was the highest among all the NITs. For admission to NITs, aspirants, after qualifying in JEE Main, will have to participate in the counselling process held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), registration for which will begin after the announcement of JEE Advanced result.

JEE Main is being held in four sessions this year. Results of February and March sessions have been announced and the next two sessions are scheduled for April and May.

Candidates seeking admission to BTech in Civil Engineering can have a look at last year’s JEE Main cut-off ranks. These ranks are for open, gender neutral seats for home state and other states candidates.

NIT cut-offs for BTech in Civil Engineering in 2020 (Open, gender neutral seats)