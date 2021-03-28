JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Civil Engineering As Per Last Year’s Result
Candidates seeking admission to BTech in Civil Engineering can have a look at last year’s JEE Main cut-off ranks. These ranks are for open, gender neutral seats for home state and other states candidates.
The National Institutes of Technology (NITs) admit students to the BTech in Civil Engineering and other undergraduate programs based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result. NIT Trichy closed admission to the BTech in Civil Engineering at the rank 13,159 last year for other states’ candidates, which was the highest among all the NITs. For admission to NITs, aspirants, after qualifying in JEE Main, will have to participate in the counselling process held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), registration for which will begin after the announcement of JEE Advanced result.
JEE Main is being held in four sessions this year. Results of February and March sessions have been announced and the next two sessions are scheduled for April and May.
NIT cut-offs for BTech in Civil Engineering in 2020 (Open, gender neutral seats)
Name of institute
Home state
Other state
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
55,528
34,831
Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur
19,845
28,391
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal
34,967
31,719
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad
22,404
23,668
NIT Agartala
2,63,364
45,385
NIT Calicut
36,970
26,286
NIT Durgapur
44,157
34,012
NIT Goa
87,610
35,494
NIT Hamirpur
67,987
36,331
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
29,325
18,602
NIT Meghalaya
69,624
45,277
NIT Patna
39,776
40,491
NIT Puducherry
2,17,750
40,644
NIT Raipur
58,947
37,275
NIT Sikkim
7,77,527
47,412
NIT Arunachal Pradesh
1,38,608
48,956
NIT Jamshedpur
39,773
35,441
NIT Kurukshetra
35,495
30,397
NIT Manipur
1,21,784
47,701
NIT Mizoram
4,65,297
49,757
NIT Rourkela
31,759
21,004
NIT Silchar
87,747
39,263
NIT Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir: 76,330
Ladakh: 2,13,872
49,716
NIT Tiruchirappalli
38,686
13,159
NIT Uttarakhand
50,933
40,993
NIT Warangal
18,565
19,088
SVNIT Surat
47,263
31,202
VNIT Nagpur
30,158
27,159
NIT Andhra Pradesh
43,088
43,098
IIEST Shibpur
42,301
38,859