JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Civil Engineering As Per Last Year’s Result

Candidates seeking admission to BTech in Civil Engineering can have a look at last year’s JEE Main cut-off ranks. These ranks are for open, gender neutral seats for home state and other states candidates.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 28, 2021 12:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JEE Main: NIT cut-offs for BTech in Civil Engineering in 2020 (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Institutes of Technology (NITs) admit students to the BTech in Civil Engineering and other undergraduate programs based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result. NIT Trichy closed admission to the BTech in Civil Engineering at the rank 13,159 last year for other states’ candidates, which was the highest among all the NITs. For admission to NITs, aspirants, after qualifying in JEE Main, will have to participate in the counselling process held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), registration for which will begin after the announcement of JEE Advanced result.

JEE Main is being held in four sessions this year. Results of February and March sessions have been announced and the next two sessions are scheduled for April and May.

NIT cut-offs for BTech in Civil Engineering in 2020 (Open, gender neutral seats)

Name of institute

Home state

Other state

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar


55,528

34,831


Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur


19,845

28,391

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal

34,967

31,719

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad

22,404

23,668

NIT Agartala

2,63,364

45,385

NIT Calicut

36,970

26,286

NIT Durgapur

44,157

34,012

NIT Goa

87,610

35,494

NIT Hamirpur

67,987

36,331

NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

29,325

18,602

NIT Meghalaya

69,624

45,277

NIT Patna

39,776

40,491

NIT Puducherry

2,17,750

40,644

NIT Raipur

58,947

37,275

NIT Sikkim

7,77,527

47,412

NIT Arunachal Pradesh

1,38,608

48,956

NIT Jamshedpur

39,773

35,441

NIT Kurukshetra

35,495

30,397

NIT Manipur

1,21,784

47,701

NIT Mizoram

4,65,297


49,757


NIT Rourkela

31,759

21,004

NIT Silchar

87,747

39,263

NIT Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir: 76,330

Ladakh: 2,13,872

49,716

NIT Tiruchirappalli

38,686

13,159

NIT Uttarakhand

50,933

40,993

NIT Warangal

18,565

19,088

SVNIT Surat

47,263

31,202

VNIT Nagpur

30,158

27,159

NIT Andhra Pradesh

43,088

43,098

IIEST Shibpur

42,301

38,859

