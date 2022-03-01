  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main, NEET UG, CUCET 2022 Exams Schedule Likely To Be Announced Next Week

JEE Main, NEET UG, CUCET 2022 Exams Schedule Likely To Be Announced Next Week

JEE Main, NEET UG, CUCET 2022: NTA will be conducting multiple entrances starting April 2022, which include two JEE (main) for admissions to engineering and architecture programmes, NEET-UG for medical and allied courses, and a common entrance test for admission to central universities

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 1, 2022 9:43 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 12th Exam 2022 From March 2; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Exam Result 2022 Declared; Websites, Direct Link
Board Exams 2022 Status: Class 10, 12 Exams In These States From Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow
BSEB Board Matric, Inter Results 2022: Official Website, Steps To Check
UPMSP UP Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 Exams Likely In March; Date Sheet Soon
JEE Advanced 2022 Will Not Be Held In Foreign Countries; This Is How Foreign Nationals Can Appear
JEE Main, NEET UG, CUCET 2022 Exams Schedule Likely To Be Announced Next Week
Check JEE Main, NEET UG, CUCET 2022 exam dates
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Main, NEET UG, CUCET 2022: The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the schedule for entrance exams, including JEE (main), NEET-UG and CUCET, next week, according to officials. “The Medical Advisory Council of the National Medical Commission had a meeting with National Testing Agency (NTA) last week. The schedule for the three entrance exams is likely to be announced sometime next week,” a senior official familiar with the development said.

NTA will be conducting multiple entrances starting April 2022, which include two JEE (main) for admissions to engineering and architecture programmes, NEET-UG for medical and allied courses, and a common entrance test for admission to central universities. Last year, the NEET-UG exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam.

Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages in 2021. Over 8.70 lakh candidates had qualified the exam. Last year, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first phase was held in February and the second in March. The next phases were scheduled for April and May, but those were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining two phases were conducted in August and September last. However, this year, the JEE-Main exam is likely to be conducted twice, with the merit list to be decided based on best of the two scores.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
CUCET Online application JEE Main Dates JEE Main 2021 Date NEET UG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 12th Exam 2022 From March 2; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 12th Exam 2022 From March 2; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Exam Result 2022 Declared; Websites, Direct Link
DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Exam Result 2022 Declared; Websites, Direct Link
Board Exams 2022 Status: Class 10, 12 Exams In These States From Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Board Exams 2022 Status: Class 10, 12 Exams In These States From Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow
IISc Signs Agreement With Lam Research India For Sponsored Fellowship Programme
IISc Signs Agreement With Lam Research India For Sponsored Fellowship Programme
Jammu And Kashmir DCs Asked To Expedite Process Of Operationalisation Of Eklavya Model Schools
Jammu And Kashmir DCs Asked To Expedite Process Of Operationalisation Of Eklavya Model Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................