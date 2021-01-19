JEE Main, NEET Syllabus To Remain Unchanged This Year

The syllabus of JEE Main and NEET 2021 will remain unchanged. However, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will be given options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET examinations, the Education Ministry has said. The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of the reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE Main.

The students appearing in JEE Main 2021 will be given a choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics). Last year, a total of 75 questions were asked (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics), all of which had to be answered by the candidates.

The first session of JEE Main 2021 will be held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The last date to register for JEE Main 2021 February session has been extended till January 23, 2021. Students will be allowed to make corrections in their applications using the correction window from January 27 to 30, 2021.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to B.E/B. Tech at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is held for admission to IITs.

Paper 2 is held for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning programmes.

During a webinar with teachers and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya on January 18, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced that students will be asked questions based on a revised syllabus in the upcoming board exams 2021.