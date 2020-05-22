JEE Main, NEET Mock Test App Downloaded Over 2 Lakh Times In 3 Days: Education Minister

  • Home
A mock test app for JEE Main and NEET candidates was launched by the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on May 19.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 22, 2020 4:58 pm IST

A mock test app for JEE Main and NEET candidates was launched on May 19.
New Delhi:

A mock test app for JEE Main and NEET candidates was launched by the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on May 19. Within three days of its launch it has been downloaded over 2 lakh times, Mr Pokhriyal said today. More than 80,000 students have appeared for the mock test available on this app, he added.

This timely launch is designed to ensure that no student is left behind in getting exposure to online testing, especially when NTA’s Test Practice Centres are shut due to COVID-19 lockdown,” Mr Pokhriyal had said during the launch of the app.

Over 30 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main and NEET this year. Both the exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, JEE Main and NEET were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and have been rescheduled on July 18-23 and July 26, respectively.

The app has been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high quality mock tests in the safety and comfort of their homes since there was a demand for making up the loss to students due to closure of educational institutions and NTA’s Test Practice Centres (TPCs) due to the continuing lockdown, an official statement said.

Once students download the app they will need to sign up or register with basic details, create a free account and then start accessing mock tests free of cost for their selected exam.


