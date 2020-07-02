JEE Main, NEET: Education Ministry Asks Test Agency For Recommendations On Holding Exams

The Education Ministry has asked the NTA to submit recommendations on holding the engineering and medical entrance exam, JEE Main and NEET.

The Education Ministry has asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to submit recommendations on holding the engineering and medical entrance exam, JEE Main and NEET. The Ministry has asked the agency to submit the recommendations tomorrow. JEE Main and NEET exams are scheduled to be held on July 18-23 and July 26, respectively. The exam were scheduled to be held in April and May but were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow,” Education Minister has tweeted.

Over 15 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main and NEET exams. As per government's guidelines if the exams are held, social distancing rules should be followed at exam centres. Additionally, the test agency also has to increase the exam centres and reduce the number of students per shift or session of exam.

Amidst rising cases of COVID-19 parents and students have been requesting the NTA to postpone the exam and hold it when the situation is conducive.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the remaining exams of Class 10 and 12 which it could not hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Board has also decided to release the result on the basis of an assessment scheme that was submitted to the Supreme Court and has been approved.