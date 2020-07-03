NEET, JEE Main Date: HRD Minister To Announce Status Of NEET, JEE Main Today

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” will announce the status of NEET and JEE Main today. Sources said the details will be revealed after the HRD ministry's Fit India event today evening.

As coronavirus cases are rising in the country, Mr Nishank said on Thursday a panel has been asked to decide the feasibility of conducting medical entrance exam NEET and engineering exam JEE Main in July.

The HRD Ministry move came after parents and students raised concerns about conducting the exams in July, when COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly.

While The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on July 26, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main, for admission in engineering colleges, is scheduled from July 18-23.

"Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students & parents appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, a committee consisting of officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations latest by tomorrow," Mr Nishank said.

Students have been signing online petitions and pursuing Twitter campaigns, and requesting the government to postpone the engineering and medical entrance exams as well.

Parents of nearly 4,000 NRI students based in West Asia also filed a petition in the Supreme Court Wednesday demanding the NEET be postponement.

They have noted that there are no exam centres outside India and international travel is still restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government of India’s flagship program Fit India is launching a series of interactive sessions with some of the top sportspersons of our country intended to inspire the school children.

The sessions, titled Fit India Talks, premieres today in the presence of the HRD minister, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju along with badminton star PV Sindhu and Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri.

The Fit India Talks sessions are being organized in association with the Sports Authority of India and the MHRD.

(With PTI Inputs)