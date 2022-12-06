JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2023 To Have Fixed Schedule From Next Year: Report

Image credit: Representational image/ Careers360 Fixed calendar for competitive exams soon

JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2023: In an attempt to streamline the competitive exams, the government is planning to announce fixed exam schedule/ calendar for the major competitive exams- Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG), Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) from next year. The Education Ministry is likely to make an announcement on fixed exam schedule soon, as reported by the Times of India.

As per reports, a committee formed by UGC is working to prepare a fixed academic calendar, the academic calendar on competitive exams will be released soon. ALSO READ | "Centre Must Relax Eligibility Criteria For JEE Main, Advanced 2023," Says Karti Chidambaram

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the JEE Main 2023 dates this week, the registration will commence by December 11. JEE Main session one is expected to be conducted in January while session two in April. CUET UG is likley to be held between April and May and NEET UG on first Sunday of May, as per reports.

The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for JEE Main is 10+2 (Class 12) pass certificate with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects. Last year, JEE Main was held in two sessions- June 20 and June 29 and from July 21 to 30, 2022.