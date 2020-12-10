Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021, CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date: 10 Points From #EducationMinisterGoesLive Webinar

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today interacted with students in a live session to answer their questions on how board and competitive exams will be held next year. Students had asked him to announce dates for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams. Though Mr Pokhriyal did not announce any date, he made provided important information regarding the ministry’s plans.

Here are 10 points from the #EducationMinisterGoesLive webinar

Mr Pokhriyal hinted that the Medical entrance exam -- NEET 2021 -- will be held for sure. “There is no plan to postpone NEET,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

Answering a question that asked for an alternative mode of exam, Mr Pokhriyal said, “We have conducted NEET in offline mode till now...but we will take it into consideration if students want online NEET exam,” the minister said.

On JEE Main 2021 syllabus, the education minister said that while many boards have reduced their syllabi, some state boards have decided not to. "We are discussing on the syllabus of JEE Main 2021 so that students from all boards can participate".