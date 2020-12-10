JEE Main, NEET, CBSE Exam: 10 Points From Education Minister’s Webinar
JEE Main, NEET, CBSE Exam 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today interacted with students in a live session to answer their questions on how board and competitive exams will be held next year.
Here are 10 points from the #EducationMinisterGoesLive webinar
Mr Pokhriyal hinted that the Medical entrance exam -- NEET 2021 -- will be held for sure. “There is no plan to postpone NEET,” Mr Pokhriyal said.
Answering a question that asked for an alternative mode of exam, Mr Pokhriyal said, “We have conducted NEET in offline mode till now...but we will take it into consideration if students want online NEET exam,” the minister said.
On JEE Main 2021 syllabus, the education minister said that while many boards have reduced their syllabi, some state boards have decided not to. "We are discussing on the syllabus of JEE Main 2021 so that students from all boards can participate".
The education minister said that his ministry is considering if the Engineering entrance exam -- JEE Main -- can be held in multiple sessions every year. Currently, it is conducted twice-a-year.
In response to a question that showed concern regarding the reopening of schools, the education minister said, We conducted NEET -- biggest exam in the world -- amid pandemic. If safety guidelines are followed properly, no student will get infected.
Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal assured board and entrance exam students that they will be given enough time to prepare.
On postponement of CBSE board exam 2021 and syllabus reduction, Mr Pokhriyal said CBSE has already slashed syllabi of Classes 10 and 12 by 30 per cent. On postponement, he said if the situation remains the same, that the exams have to be postponed, a decision will be taken then.
Regarding the conduct of CBSE practical exams, the Education Minister said if students can not visit schools for practical work, it will not be possible to conduct those exams. "We will discuss in this regard," he said.
Mr Pokhriyal said students will soon return to school as the COVID-19 situation is improving. So far, 17 states have decided to reopen schools.
The Education Minister congratulated ministers, officials for successfully conducting board and competitive exams in 2020 amid the ongoing pandemic. He said that the National Test Abhyas app developed by the NTA helped students to prepare for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020.