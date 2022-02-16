JEE Main 2022 Attempts Likely To Be Reduced To Two This Year: Report

Image credit: shutterstock.com Know JEE Main, NEET 2022 exam dates

JEE Main, NEET 2022: The students who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) this year will get only two attempts, instead of four. As per reports, the National Testing Agency has decided to conduct the engineering entrance exam in April and May. The medical entrance, NEET-UG will be held in June or July.

Recommended: Start your JEE Preparation with AI Based JEE Coaching to Get LIVE Classes, UNLIMITED Mock Test, 24*7 Faculty Support & Much more. Enquire Now



Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here

Last year, JEE Main was held in four sessions- February, March, April and August-September. JEE Main exam pattern was also changed to accommodate students who have studied under different school boards that changed the syllabus due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The questions papers had choices. JEE Main question paper had 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. While Section A had 20 questions and Section B had 10 questions, students were required to answer any five of the 10 questions in Section B.

JEE Main 2022: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the registration link Fill the online application with personal details. Fill the online application with Qualification Details. Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the prescribed format Pay fee payment through online payment mode.

The application process for JEE Main 2022 will be basic and would comprise steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.