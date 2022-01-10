JEE Main, NEET 2022 Exam Dates Expected Soon; Know About Application Process

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022, NEET 2022 exam date, application form news (representational)

JEE Main, NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam dates soon. Information related to these exams will be available at nta.ac.in and registration will be one on the JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in – and the NEET website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Here are a few things about the JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 registration process that the candidates should know.

JEE Main 2022

Last year, JEE Main exam dates were announced in December. The Engineering entrance exam is conducted four times a year for BTech aspirants and for BArch and BPlanning aspirants, the test is held twice a year.

Candidates can appear for one or multiple sessions. If they take the exam more than once, their best scores will be considered for the merit list.

They can register for one or more than one session. Before each session, the application window will open for a brief period where candidates can register fresh or make changes to their already submitted application forms.

JEE Main result is announced at the end of each session. However, the all India rank list is released at the end of the fourth and final session.

Last year, to rationalize the syllabus reduction done by different boards, students were given optional questions with no negative marking in the test. Since many boards have cut board exam syllabus this year as well, the NTA may include optional questions this year as well.

NEET 2022

Like JEE Main, NEET 2022 is also likely to have optional questions. However, unlike the Engineering entrance test, the Medical admission test will have negative marking for the optional questions.

The application process for NEET was divided into two phases. Candidates had to submit a set of information in the first phase, before the exam, and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase – after the exam but before results.

Apart from MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary courses, the NEET exam is now used for admission to BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.

For both NEET and JEE, the NTA had removed candidates' age criterion from the tie-breaking policy. This means a candidate older in age no longer gets preference in the rank list.