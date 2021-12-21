JEE Main, NEET 2022 Dates: Students Request Updates On Entrance Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock Here is what candidates are saying about NEET 2022 and JEE Main 2022 exam dates (representational)

JEE Main, NEET UG 2022 Exam Dates: Medical and Engineering aspirants are asking for updates on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exam dates. Last year, then Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ shared information regarding JEE Main and NEET exams through a webinar in December. JEE Main exam dates were announced in December and NEET exam date was announced in March.

Here is what candidates are saying about NEET 2022 and JEE Main 2022 exam dates.

“My humble request to NTA, please announce NEET 2022 date and start the registration process…this can remove pain and agony in the aspirants and also for smooth conduction of NEET 2022,” a Twitter user said.

# My humble request to NTA, plz announce NEET 2022 date and start the registration process, as earlier which will be done during DEC month.

This can remove pain and agony in the aspirants and also for smooth conduction of NEET 2022. — Kakumani ugandharbapuji (@KakumaniU) December 20, 2021

I think in my opinion it's the for NTA to announce date for NEET 2022 and registration in order to avoid confusion and Proper planning and preparation and also to avoid last moment panic. So kindly announce in early and pls take out the unrest from the aspirants. — Kakumani ugandharbapuji (@KakumaniU) December 20, 2021

“Release an update about JEE Main examination 2022 date officially….” Siva Balaji Adigopula tweeted.

#jeemains2022 release an update about JEE MAIN EXAMINATION 2022 Date offically as quick as possible @DG_NTA @narendramodi — Siva Balaji Adigopula (@Balajiadigopula) December 20, 2021

“When will notification for JEE main 2022 come?” Anamik Jain asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

@dpradhanbjp sir, @DG_NTA When will notification for JEE main 2022 come? — Anamik Jain (@AnamikJain2205) December 19, 2021

We want neet 2022 in the month of may or June as per pre schedule we want extra attempt for jee main and jee advanced — Nathiknakkeeran (@nathiknakkeeran) December 18, 2021

NEET 2021 was first scheduled for August 1 but later postponed till September 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The medical entrance test saw multiple changes, including a two step registration process and optional questions.

For the first time, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions in 2021. Students were given optional questions like in NEET.

The first two sessions were held in February and March but the third and fourth sessions were postponed due to COVID-19.

Postponed JEE Main exams were conducted in July and August.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to announce JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 dates.