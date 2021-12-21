  • Home
JEE Main, NEET 2022 Dates: Students Request Updates On Entrance Exams

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 21, 2021 5:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Here is what candidates are saying about NEET 2022 and JEE Main 2022 exam dates (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Main, NEET UG 2022 Exam Dates: Medical and Engineering aspirants are asking for updates on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exam dates. Last year, then Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ shared information regarding JEE Main and NEET exams through a webinar in December. JEE Main exam dates were announced in December and NEET exam date was announced in March.

Here is what candidates are saying about NEET 2022 and JEE Main 2022 exam dates.

“My humble request to NTA, please announce NEET 2022 date and start the registration process…this can remove pain and agony in the aspirants and also for smooth conduction of NEET 2022,” a Twitter user said.

“Release an update about JEE Main examination 2022 date officially….” Siva Balaji Adigopula tweeted.

“When will notification for JEE main 2022 come?” Anamik Jain asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEET 2021 was first scheduled for August 1 but later postponed till September 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The medical entrance test saw multiple changes, including a two step registration process and optional questions.

For the first time, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions in 2021. Students were given optional questions like in NEET.

The first two sessions were held in February and March but the third and fourth sessions were postponed due to COVID-19.

Postponed JEE Main exams were conducted in July and August.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to announce JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 dates.

NEET Date NEET News JEE Main Dates
