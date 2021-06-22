JEE Main, NEET 2021: Students’ Body Asks For Multiple Attempts, Fixed Time Table

SOI demands fixed time table of JEE Main, NEET 2021 and CUCET

Students Islamic Organisation of India has demanded fixed time tables for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) and other entrance examinations. It has also asked for multiple attempts in these exams. JEE Main is being held in four sessions this year. Two sessions have already been completed and two had been postponed due to COVID-19. NEET will be held once, in August, and there’s no official confirmation yet on whether CUCET will be held or not.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has suggested increasing the number of exam centres. “The organisation believes that these measures will reduce stress and anxiety among students, while ensuring that they are able to take the exams without compromising their physical and mental health,” SIO said in a statement.

"In the middle of the debilitating Covid-19 pandemic, the issue of conducting examinations for various levels of students has acquired a level of urgency that must be dealt with as quickly as possible...unprecedented measures must be considered to ensure that the important task of education and assessment can be carried out without posing a serious risk to the mental and physical well being of a whole generation of students..." said SIO National President Mohammad Salman Ahmad.

The organisation said a fixed timeframe of conducting all exams in the next three-four months should be notified in the interest of students.

SIO further said for examinations taken by a large number of students the option of staggering the exam in different shifts, similar to JEE main format, should also be considered.

“The aim should be to reduce the number of students at each center, as well as reducing the distance travelled by students to reach the center,'' reads the letter.

"The current crisis has once again highlighted how our entire educational system is dangerously dependent on high-stakes annual exams. Multiple studies have shown how such a system encourages rote-learning and mastering the performance of examinations, rather than conceptual learning and substantial learning. We request the Education Ministry to initiate a national dialogue on this issue with students, teachers, parents, policy makers and all relevant stakeholders," Mr Ahmad added.