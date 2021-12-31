JEE Main, NEET 2021: From Patten Change To Topper Scam, Major Events Around Entrance Tests This Year

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main, NEET 2021: Some major events around the two entrance tests (representational)

JEE Main, NEET News: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams saw some major changes in 2021 and were surrounded by controversies. JEE Main exam had two extra attempts and the pattern was changed. NEET, the medical entrance test also saw changes – from application process to counselling – this year. From paper leak, toppers scam to court cases related to question paper error, reservation policy, etc, the two exams have been in news throughout the year.

As the year ends, let us look back at some of the major events around NEET and JEE Main exams this year and how these events affected Medical and Engineering aspirants.

Pattern Change

For the first time, in 2021, JEE Main was conducted four times. This move, former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said, “will ensure that students don't miss out on opportunities due to clash of exams or due to the COVID-19 situation." The NTA also included 30 optional questions in the engineering paper. These questions had no negative marking and candidates had to answer 15.

Optional questions were also given in NEET. In NTA NEET, however, those questions had negative marking. The NEET application process was divided into two parts – the first part was completed before the exam and the second part was after exams and before results.

In another major change, the NTA dropped the age factor from the tie-breaking policy. A candidate older in age is no longer given a higher rank in the merit list if more than one candidate scores the same mark. Both the exams had more than one topper this year.

Paper Leak, Topper Scam

Neel Nakshatra Das, a JEE Main topper from Assam who scored 99.8 per cent marks, his father, and three others were arrested in October following allegations that they cheated in the exam. A few days later, Bhargav Deka, the owner of a Guwahati-based coaching institute and the prime accused was arrested.

Police investigation revealed that the JEE topper did not even appear for the exam. In a recorded phone call conversation that went viral, the candidate had admitted to his friend that a proxy was used for appearing in the exam on his behalf.

Read | JEE Main 2021 Paper Leak Case: What Has Happened So Far

A few days after NEET 2021, reports surfaced from various parts of the country that the question paper of the entrance test was leaked, triggering multiple arrests by Police in different states and an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Court Cases

Following the NEET paper leak case, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court of India for cancelling the exam conducted on September 12, 2021, and directions for conducting a fresh exam. The plea alleges a criminal conspiracy and involvement of coaching centres in leaking of NEET 2021 exam papers. The top court, however, dismissed the plea, saying an exam for lakhs of candidates can not be cancelled considering a few FIRs.

The Bombay High Court in October ordered fresh NEET exams for two NEET candidates who alleged that they were handed over incorrect question papers and answer sheets. The NTA later moved the top court against the order saying NEET results are ready but can not be announced due to the court order.

The top court ordered the NTA to declare the result for the rest of the students and said it will deal with the two students later. In November, the Supreme Court said re-exam can not be held. Justice LN Rao who was hearing the matter today said: "We feel sorry for the students and sympathise with them but cannot hold a re-examination."

In the same month, the SC dismissed another plea that alleged translation error in a Physics question asked in the test.

The top court is now hearing a plea that challenges the decision to implement 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS reservation to all seats under the All India Quota (AIQ). NEET counselling has been put on hold and it will not start before the top court pronounces its judgement in the matter.

Read | NEET Counselling 2021 In 4 Rounds, MCC Makes Multiple Changes To Policy

Tamil Nadu And NEET

During the second wave of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu, a state that has been against the NEET exam since the beginning, had requested the centre to exempt the state from the entrance test and to allow medical admissions on the basis of board exam results like Engineering and other professional courses.

The government later appointed a panel led by retired judge of the Madras High Court, AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET on aspirants from the socially disadvantaged sections in medical admissions.

The panel was challenged in the Madras High Court by Tamil Nadu BJP General Secretary Karu Nagarajan. The High Court said setting up of the committee does not pose any challenge to the centre’s right to fix the standard of higher education in the country and dismissed the plea.

Backed by the findings of the Justice AK Rajan Panel, Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced, and the state assembly adopted, a bill to dispense with NEET.

Mr Stalin in November requested Governor RN Ravi to forward a Bill to the President of India.