JEE Main, NEET 2021: Even Next Year's Exams Will Be Tough On Students, Say Experts

Even Next Year's Exams Will Be Tough On Students, Say Experts

Though the date and other details for next year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) are yet to be announced, anxious students, teachers and parents across the nation have sought ‘clarity’ and shared their queries regarding the national medical entrance examination amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the medical entrance exam, NEET, after postponements, was finally held on September 13 with states taking measures to facilitate the process. As the uncertainty looms large for the next academic year as well, “Will NEET 2021 be cancelled? Will exams be held offline or online?” are amongst the bucket full of questions asked on Twitter tagging the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

Experts believe the pandemic will leave its imprint on not only NEET 2021 but also NEET 2022. With requests pouring in to organise the exam online to contain the spread of infection, experts say holding the exam online could be beneficial as, due to the school closure, most of the students practise exams online.

“For practice, we try to simulate the environment in which the exams are held but now with schools closed, all learning and preparation have been online. Practising online and then writing the exam offline, on OMR sheets, will impact performance,” said Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director (Medical), Aakash Educational Services.

They are also keeping an eye on decisions the state governments are taking on schooling. Mr Tiwari pointed out that general promotion without exams of Class 11 students will also harm their chances in NEET as the exam covers the syllabi of Classes 11 and 12.

On the bright side, the pandemic has made available online a wide variety of content from credible sources that are either free or priced nominally, said Mr Tiwari.

On December 16, Education Minister announced the JEE Main 2021 dates and said the Engineering entrance examination would be held in four rounds- February, March, April and May- with the first session beginning from February 23.

“The announcement that there will be four options has come as a relief,” said Ramesh Batlish, an expert at FIITJEE, a coaching institute. However, he does not expect all aspirants to write all four exams.

“I expect those who will be writing their board exams to still appear for two exams -- February and May. Those who have dropped a year to prepare may take more chances. Students must also train for online paper and new pattern.”

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) earlier announced that all those who had registered for but missed the JEE Advanced exam for admission to the IITs will be allowed to appear in next year’s exam without having to qualify JEE Main again.