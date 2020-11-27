JEE Main, NEET 2021: Education Ministry Seeks Suggestions On Competitive Exams

Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: Education Ministry Seeks Stakeholders’ Suggestions

A few hours after hinting that JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 next year will be held based on a revised syllabus, the Education Ministry on November 26 asked students, parents and teachers, to submit their concerns regarding the conduct of board and competitive exams next year. The Ministry also said that it will launch a campaign to hear feedback from education stakeholders. In a high-level meeting in presence of higher and secondary education secretaries and other Ministry officials, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ directed the National Testing Agency, which conducts the JEE Main, NEET and other entrance exams, to assess the situation across state and central school education boards before finalising the syllabus for next year’s entrance exams.

In an attempt to make up for the academic loss caused by the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, state and central education boards had previously announced a reduction of school syllabus, some by as much as 30 per cent.

“You might have a lot of concerns & suggestions regarding upcoming competitive & various board exams. Share them with us using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Union Education Minister @DrRPNishank will be going LIVE soon to interact with you,” the Education Minister said on social media.

Before this, during different phases of lockdown, Mr Pokhriyal answered questions by parents, teachers and students regarding conduct of exam amid pandemic and their academic future.

Regarding the conduct of JEE Main 2021, officials at NTA told PTI that registration for JEE Main 2021 will begin next month and the first session of the exam will likely be held in February instead of January.

The report, however, did not mention anything about NEET 2021 date.

CBSE chairman Anurag Tripathi recently said that CBSE board exam 2021 date will be announced soon. Mr Tripathi, however, did not mention if the exams will be held in February-March or it will be postponed.

"The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments," Mr Tripathi said

State boards like Maharashtra and Gujarat have already announced postponement of next year’s board exams.

