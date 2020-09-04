JEE Main, NEET 2020: No Spit, Saliva For Counting Sheets In Exam Hall, Says Health Ministry SOP

JEE Main, NEET 2020: Use Of Spit For Counting Sheets Prohibited In Exam Hall, Reads Health Ministry SOPs

With the beginning of JEE Main Exams across the nation and growing chorus over the health and safety of candidates, the Health Ministry has released a slew of guidelines for the safe conduct of JEE Main and NEET 2020. The examination centres are flocked by a large number of students, parents, guardians and the staff members for the entire duration of the JEE exam and thus, it has become vital to plan and conduct these examinations, while following specific preventive measures.

10 Points: Guidelines for the movement within the JEE exam center and seating arrangement including conduct of examination