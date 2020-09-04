JEE Main, NEET 2020: No Spit, Saliva For Counting Sheets In Exam Hall, Says Health Ministry SOP
JEE Main, NEET 2020: With the beginning of JEE Main Exams across the nation and growing chorus over the health and safety of candidates, the Health Ministry has released a slew of guidelines for the safe conduct of JEE Main and NEET 2020.
With the beginning of JEE Main Exams across the nation and growing chorus over the health and safety of candidates, the Health Ministry has released a slew of guidelines for the safe conduct of JEE Main and NEET 2020. The examination centres are flocked by a large number of students, parents, guardians and the staff members for the entire duration of the JEE exam and thus, it has become vital to plan and conduct these examinations, while following specific preventive measures.
10 Points: Guidelines for the movement within the JEE exam center and seating arrangement including conduct of examination
- Number of people in the elevators will be restricted, duly maintaining physical distancing norms.
- Provision of wheelchairs, if warranted, should be ensured and these should be disinfected regularly.
- In case of PwD candidate availing a scribe, both the candidate and scribe must wear the masks and be made to sit with adequate physical distancing.
- Institutions may adopt contact less processes like OR code, online forms, digital signatures for the examination.
- Use of spit/saliva for counting/distributing sheets shall not be allowed. And sharing of personal belongings/stationery shall not be allowed.
- Adequate arrangements for safe drinking water (preferably with disposable cups/glasses) be made in the examination hall.
- Seating arrangement in the examination hall to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.
- For pen & paper based tests, the invigilator will sanitize his hands prior to distribution of question papers/answer sheets. The examinees will also sanitize their hands before receiving such papers and handing them back to invigilators. The collection and packing of the answer sheets, at every stage will involve sanitization of the hands. The answer sheets will preferably be opened up after 72 hours have elapsed post collection of papers. For online/computer based examination, the systems shall be disinfected using alcohol wipes before and after conduct of examination.
- Record of all exam functionaries/examinees shall be maintained in the system for future reference and traceability.
- For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which emphasize that the (i) temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30°C, (ii) relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%, (iii) re-circulation of air to be avoided to the extent possible, (iv) intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and (v) cross ventilation should be adequate.
