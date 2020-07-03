  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main, NEET 2020 Update: HRD Panel’s Decision On Exams Expected Soon

JEE Main, NEET 2020 Update: HRD Panel’s Decision On Exams Expected Soon

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that the committee led by Director General of NTA will submit recommendations today on conducting JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 3, 2020 11:41 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

"You Won Us Back": Students On JEE Main, NEET Announcement By Education Minister
CBSE Cancels Exams, Students Ask About JEE Main And NEET
#NoExamsInCovid: Students Want NEET, JEE Main Postponed, Cancellation Of University Exams
NEET UG 2020: Developments So Far
National Testing Agency Launches Hindi Tests Feature On National Test Abhyas Mobile Application
NEET 2020 On July 26; Check Admit Card Updates Here
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Update: HRD Panel’s Decision On Exams Expected Soon
JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020: HRD Panel to submit recommendations today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to study the feasibility of conducting exams will likely submit their report today even as the demand for postponement of national exams such as Joint Entrance Examination- Main (JEE Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) grows amid increasing COVID-19 cases.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said that a committee led by Director General of National Testing Agency (NTA) will submit recommendations today on conducting JEE Main and NEET UG exams.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, through his official social media account, had said: “Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for JEE & NEET examinations, a committee consisting of Director General of NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to MHRD latest by tomorrow.”

NEET And JEE Updates

The NTA earlier announced that the medical entrance test would be conducted on July 26 and the engineering one over July 18-23. The NTA has received over nine lakh registrations for JEE Main 2020 and over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance exam this year.

The demand for postponing JEE Main and NEET exams increased after examination boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) told the Supreme Court that they will be postponing pending board exams. The matter regarding the conduct of examinations was brought in front of the Supreme Court through a plea filed by parents citing safety concerns amid increasing COVID-19 cases.

Click here for more Education News
NEET updates JEE Main update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout NEET July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of NEET.

₹ 15999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster NEET 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for NEET.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series NEET July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 2999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
OJEE 2020: Application Form Correction Begins For Special B.Tech. Admission Exam
OJEE 2020: Application Form Correction Begins For Special B.Tech. Admission Exam
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb Congratulates Class 10 Students
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb Congratulates Class 10 Students
Opinion: Postpone NEET, JEE Main And Let States Handle Admissions To Own Institutions
Opinion: Postpone NEET, JEE Main And Let States Handle Admissions To Own Institutions
UP Board Begins Scrutiny Application For Class 10, 12 Exam
UP Board Begins Scrutiny Application For Class 10, 12 Exam
Odisha Board Releases Assessment Scheme For Cancelled 12th Papers
Odisha Board Releases Assessment Scheme For Cancelled 12th Papers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................