JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020: HRD Panel to submit recommendations today

The committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to study the feasibility of conducting exams will likely submit their report today even as the demand for postponement of national exams such as Joint Entrance Examination- Main (JEE Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) grows amid increasing COVID-19 cases.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said that a committee led by Director General of National Testing Agency (NTA) will submit recommendations today on conducting JEE Main and NEET UG exams.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, through his official social media account, had said: “Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for JEE & NEET examinations, a committee consisting of Director General of NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to MHRD latest by tomorrow.”

The NTA earlier announced that the medical entrance test would be conducted on July 26 and the engineering one over July 18-23. The NTA has received over nine lakh registrations for JEE Main 2020 and over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance exam this year.

The demand for postponing JEE Main and NEET exams increased after examination boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) told the Supreme Court that they will be postponing pending board exams. The matter regarding the conduct of examinations was brought in front of the Supreme Court through a plea filed by parents citing safety concerns amid increasing COVID-19 cases.