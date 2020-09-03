JEE Main, NEET 2020: Rajasthan To Run Four Pairs Of Special Trains Between September 4 -15 For Students

Anticipating the hardships faced by JEE Main and NEET 2020 aspirants, the Indian Railways has decided to run four pairs of special trains in Rajasthan between September 4 and September 15 to aid candidates appearing in the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams.

Union Minister, Piyush Goyal, took to Twitter and made an announcement of the decision taken by North-Western Railways in favour of the students.

He said, “Indian Railways have decided to run 4 pairs of special trains between 4th and 15th September for the convenience of students taking JEE Mains, NEET, NDA and other examinations in Rajasthan.”

A press release by the North-Western Railways attached in the tweet read that the trains will run between Udaipur-Jaipur, Jaipur-Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar - Kota routes.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020, from 2 PM to 5 PM by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said it has planned several steps to conduct the papers safely which include increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit.

