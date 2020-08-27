Conducting JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 Is Important: IIT Kharagpur Director, AICTE Chairman

Image credit: Twitter -- @adsahasrabudhe Holding JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 Is Important: IIT Kharagpur Director

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, is all set to conduct JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams in September. Amid rising protests against the engineering and medical entrance exams, Virendra Tiwari, Director, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) said that it is important to conduct JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations.

Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education, or AICTE has also said that the entrance exams must be conducted to kickstart the new academic session.

“Finally NEET 2020 and JEE exam dates announced. Universities and institutes are eagerly looking forward for entrance exam to get over and kick start (the) new academic session. Hope universities will be able to cover the loss. All the best,” Mr Sahasrabudhe said on social media.

Gear up for challenge. Finally #NEET #JEE exam dates announced. Universities & institutes are eagerly looking forward for entrance exam to get over & kick start new academic session. Hope universities will be able to cover the loss.

“Conducting JEE and NEET is critical, without which admissions cannot be held in institutions like IITs and top medical colleges,” Mr Tiwari said.

“It is in fact quite interesting to see views coming from a section of the engineering and medical aspirants and also from a section of people who are anxious about the present pandemic situation. I would like to convey my best wishes to all the students who have been preparing sincerely for these examinations,” an official statement said.

NTA Director General Vineet Joshi previously said that all arrangements have been made for conducting the exams safely.

"The number of examination centres have also been increased from 570 to 660 (for JEE Main) and 2,546 to 3,843 (for NEET). While JEE-Mains is a computer-based test, NEET is a pen-paper test," the NTA said in a statement on Tuesday. "Additionally, in case of JEE-Mains, the number of shifts have been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now," NTA previously said.

In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE-Mains. In case of NEET, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from 24 to 12, NTA said.

“The aspirants need to put their faith in the organizing bodies who have been working incessantly to offer a safe environment towards the logistical requirements for holding these examinations under the current situation...JEE has a global reputation for seeking excellence and is considered one of the toughest and prestigious examinations in the world,” Mr Virendra Tiwari said.

Mr Tiwari further said that “a quick alternative” to the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams will not be as gratifying as conducting the exams by fair means. “It could be misused as a precedent to dilute the entire admission process to the IIT system which may prove to be harmful for the quality of undergraduate education at the IITs,” an official statement said.