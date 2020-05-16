Image credit: Cstep.in NTA Director General Vineet Joshi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said that the extended list of all examination centres including those for Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be announced within a week.

The Director General of National Testing Agency, Vineet Joshi, in an interview to Careers360 said: “ We are in talks with all the organizations and the list of examination centres will be announced within a week not more than that.”

Mr Joshi also said that the examination body will experiment with home-based but "proctored" exams for some of the smaller exams. “We are trying to introduce this for the smaller examinations and see and move forward. We’ll begin with smaller ones, learn the lessons and then move on the bigger exams.”

He added that they are looking into the possibility of conducting NEET online in the future as the “logistics of computer exams are much easier than pen and paper”.

NEET 2020

Talking about NEET 2020, Mr Joshi said that NTA will require “ double the rooms and centres” to ensure social distancing norms are followed. Mr Joshi said that the NTA is in contact with institutions to make this possible.

This has been necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak which has also resulted in the correction window for the NEET 2020 application form opening and closing multiple times.

Mr Joshi also said that NTA will ensure the safety of students and follow the necessary precautions so that students can attend the exams without any anxiety or fear.

“I would like to advise students to not worry about the safety inside the exam hall, we will take care of all that. Students should only focus on studies,” Mr Joshi said.

Exam Guidelines

Mr Joshi said that NTA will take certain precautions at the exam halls such as allotting separate time of entry for the students. This decision is taken to avoid crowding outside the exam centres.

Mr Joshi said that the testing body will also appeal to the parents to not accompany their children to the exam centres unless necessary. Moreover, the parents will not be allowed past a certain point.

Mr Joshi said that proper social distancing norms will be followed before and during as well as after the exam.