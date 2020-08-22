Cancel JEE And NEET, Says Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

After confirmation from officials regarding conducting the JEE Main and NEET on the scheduled dates, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Education Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to show his dissent and ask for alternative measures for admission. Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2020) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, (NEET 2020 UG) is scheduled to be held in September.

The minister said, “The central government is playing with the lives of millions of students in the name JEE-NEET Exams. My request to the Center is to cancel both these exams immediately and make an alternative arrangement for admission this year. In this time of unprecedented crisis, an unprecedented step will lead to a solution.”

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“Today in 21st century India, we cannot think of an alternate option for entrance examinations! This is not possible. Only the intention of the government should be to think in the interest of students, instead of conducting NEET-JEE, there can be thousands of safe ways,” Manish Sisodia added.

JEE-NEET की परीक्षा के नाम पर लाखों छात्रों की ज़िंदगी से खेल रही है केंद्र सरकार. मेरी केंद्र से विनती है कि पूरे देश में ये दोनो परीक्षाएँ तुरंत रद्द करें और इस साल एडमिशन की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था करे.

अभूतपूर्व संकट के इस समय में अभूतपूर्व कदम से ही समाधान निकलेगा. @DrRPNishank — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2020

Concerned about health and safety amid COVID-19, students across the country have been running social media campaigns for months. Several states, which have been reeling under floods, have also argued for the postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020.

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA), on Friday August 21, issued a notice confirming the JEE and NEET exam dates and assuring that all precautionary measures would be taken to facilitate the exam process, maintain law and order, power supply, movement of candidates and exam functionaries and crowd management in front of exam centres on the day of JEE Main exam. The testing agency has also issued the JEE Main admit cards.