JEE Main May 2021 Exam Postponed Due To COVID-19: NTA

NTA postpones JEE Main 2021 May exam due to COVID-19

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main May session that was scheduled to be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. The decision has been taken in view of rising coronavirus cases in the country. The JEE Main 2021 April session which was scheduled on April 27, 28, and 30, has already been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The rescheduling of the April and May sessions will be done subsequently,” NTA said in its notice.

"The registration for the May session will also be announced at a later stage," it added.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter and made the announcement. He said, "Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates."

The decision to defer the entrance exam comes after CBSE, CISCE and state boards decided to postpone the examinations scheduled in the months of April and May.

The Agency is organising the JEE Main 2021 in four sessions this year. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February (session 1) and March (session 2). The number of candidates who appeared in session 1 is 6,20,978 and in session 2 is 5,56,248.

The Agency has also suggested the use of the NTA Abhyas App for practice tests (full length or chapter wise) and advised candidates "to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination."