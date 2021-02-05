Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main May Exam Date Clash With CBSE, Karnataka Board Exams

As per the recently announced Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 date sheet, the Biology paper is scheduled for May 24 – on the same day when the May session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main will be held. Karnataka Class 12 students will also appear for their Physics paper on May 24. JEE Main May exams are scheduled for May 24-28 and CBSE Class 12 Computer Science (old) paper is scheduled for May 29, one day after the end of the Engineering entrance exam. Maths and Chemistry exams of Karnataka PUC are scheduled for May 27 and 31.

This clash between dates of board and entrance exams seems to worry students of the science stream.

@nimmasuresh

Dear Sir,

Tentative Time Table of II PUC MAY-JUNE 2011 EXAMINATION is clashing with 4th Stage Exam of JEE MAIN 2021 which is held from 24th May to 28th May 2021. Pl do the needful. — Ramesh K S (@Ramesh0907) January 30, 2021

However, it should be noted that JEE Main, unlike previous years, is being held in four sessions this year-- February, March, April, and May.

"The move will ensure that students don't miss out on opportunities due to clash of exams or due to the COVID-19 situation," Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said while announcing JEE Main 2021 dates and changes in the exam.

Students have developed multiple skills this pandemic through online class which has equipped them to take CBSE exam and JEE together on the same dates. — Deepa❣️ (@OmTheReality) February 5, 2021

One student asked for a change in exam dates with the argument that someone may get an exam centre in a different city.

@DG_NTA pls postpone JEE Main May cycle (May 24-28) to after board paper (11th June). Its clashing with CBSE's 12th board main paper.



Biology- 24th May

Economy- 25th May

Sociology- 28th May

Computer-29th May, (suppose someone's center in two different city) — Vaishali Singh (@VaishuS1d47) February 3, 2021

“Please shift JEE Main May attempt as I have Biology board exam in the same date,” a student said on social media.

Respected Sir,

Please shift jee main may attempt as I have biology board exam in the same date.#shiftjeemain #shiftmayattempt#educationmininster — Amrit Aurojyoti (@AmritAurojyoti) February 2, 2021

“Sir, As the CBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled during May-Jun 2021, request reschedule JEE MAIN of May 2021 session to mid Jun 2021 as students will get one chance to appear JEE MAIN after their CBSE board exams,” one student wrote.

Sir, As the CBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled during May-Jun 2021, request reschedule JEE MAIN of May 2021 session to mid Jun 2021 as students will get one chance to appear JEE MAIN after their CBSE board exams. — Vinod Mani (@vvinodmani) February 2, 2021

“I'm a PCM+Economics student and I will give the JEE Main exam. There is a possibility that the JEE main exam of the may attempt might clash with the economics board exam on 25th may 2021. This must be the case of many…” another student said.

Sir

I m a pcm+economics student and i will give jee main exam.

There is a possibility that the jee main exam of the may attempt might clash with the economics board exam on 25th may 2021.

This must be the case of many.

Pls see. — Siddharth Khandelwal (@Siddhar51404414) February 2, 2021

National Testing Agency (NTA) officials told the Times of India that students who will appear in CBSE Biology exam on May 24 will not be given the JEE Main exam slot on that day.

“The roll numbers of CBSE students will be collected by May. Biology students will get an exam session other than May 24 so that there won’t be a clash,” NTA official said.