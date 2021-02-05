  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main May Exam Date Clash With CBSE, Karnataka Board Exams

JEE Main May Exam Date Clash With CBSE, Karnataka Board Exams

On May 24, CBSE Class 12 students will appear for Biology exam and Karnataka Class 12 students will sit for Physics exam. JEE Main May exam is scheduled for May 24-28.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 5, 2021 11:09 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main Admit Card 2021 For February Exam Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021 February Session Admit Card Soon; Exam Day Instructions; COVID-19 Guidelines
JEE Main 2021: Admit Card For February Session Exam Next Week
JEE Main February 2021: Today Is The Last Day For Application Correction
JEE Main 2021 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow
NTA Opens JEE Main 2021 (February) Correction Window; Instructions For Candidates
JEE Main May Exam Date Clash With CBSE, Karnataka Board Exams
JEE Main May Exam Date Clash With CBSE, Karnataka Board Exams
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

As per the recently announced Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 date sheet, the Biology paper is scheduled for May 24 – on the same day when the May session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main will be held. Karnataka Class 12 students will also appear for their Physics paper on May 24. JEE Main May exams are scheduled for May 24-28 and CBSE Class 12 Computer Science (old) paper is scheduled for May 29, one day after the end of the Engineering entrance exam. Maths and Chemistry exams of Karnataka PUC are scheduled for May 27 and 31.

This clash between dates of board and entrance exams seems to worry students of the science stream.

However, it should be noted that JEE Main, unlike previous years, is being held in four sessions this year-- February, March, April, and May.

"The move will ensure that students don't miss out on opportunities due to clash of exams or due to the COVID-19 situation," Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said while announcing JEE Main 2021 dates and changes in the exam.

One student asked for a change in exam dates with the argument that someone may get an exam centre in a different city.

“Please shift JEE Main May attempt as I have Biology board exam in the same date,” a student said on social media.

“Sir, As the CBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled during May-Jun 2021, request reschedule JEE MAIN of May 2021 session to mid Jun 2021 as students will get one chance to appear JEE MAIN after their CBSE board exams,” one student wrote.

“I'm a PCM+Economics student and I will give the JEE Main exam. There is a possibility that the JEE main exam of the may attempt might clash with the economics board exam on 25th may 2021. This must be the case of many…” another student said.

National Testing Agency (NTA) officials told the Times of India that students who will appear in CBSE Biology exam on May 24 will not be given the JEE Main exam slot on that day.

“The roll numbers of CBSE students will be collected by May. Biology students will get an exam session other than May 24 so that there won’t be a clash,” NTA official said.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka PUC time table CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 JEE Main 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KVPY 2020 Answer Keys Released; Raise Objections By February 15
KVPY 2020 Answer Keys Released; Raise Objections By February 15
Live Updates: Delhi Schools Reopening Today For Classes 9, 11
Live | Live Updates: Delhi Schools Reopening Today For Classes 9, 11
Schools In Delhi To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 Today
Schools In Delhi To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 Today
GATE 2021: Frequently Asked Questions
GATE 2021: Frequently Asked Questions
Uttarakhand Schools To Resume For Students Of Classes 6 To 11 From February 8
Uttarakhand Schools To Resume For Students Of Classes 6 To 11 From February 8
.......................... Advertisement ..........................