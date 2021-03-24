JEE Main March Session exam result declared

The result of the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main, which was held from March 16-18 has been declared by the exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA). This is the second JEE Main of the year in which over 6 lakh candidates had participated. This year the exam will be held four times and if a candidate appears for the exam more than once, the best score obtained will be considered for admission. Candidates can check and download the JEE Main result from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA had released the final answer key of the exam along with the question paper on March 24 after considering the objections raised by candidates against the official provisional answer key.

As per NTA data, 6,19,638 lakh candidates had registered for the March session examination which was held in six slots till March 18. The exam was conducted in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India-- Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait).

The exam was held amidst tight security. A total number of 707 observers, 261 city coordinators, 19 regional coordinators, six special coordinators and two national coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the fair conduct of the examination.

The first JEE Main was held in February. The NTA had released the result on March 8 in which six candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile.

The registration process for the upcoming third session of JEE main will begin soon. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to 30.

JEE Main comprises two papers: Paper 1 is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses, Paper 2 is held for admission to undergraduate courses in architecture and planning.

The candidates will be able to take admissions in Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) on the basis of the JEE Main result.