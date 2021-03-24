  • Home
  • Education
  JEE Main March Result Declared: How To Check Score Card

JEE Main March Result Declared: How To Check Score Card

The National Testing Agency has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check the results by entering their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 11:30 pm IST

JEE Main 2021 result declared for March session
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check the results by entering their application number, date of birth, and security pin. The JEE Main score card will consist of details such as candidate’s name, JEE Main NTA scores, rank and subject-wise scores. JEE Main March session was conducted for BTech and BE candidates.

Steps To Check JEE Main Results

Step 1 Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2 Click on JEE Main 2021: direct link 1 or JEE Main 2021: direct link 2

Step 3 Enter details including application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4 The JEE Main result window will open

Step 5 The candidates can download the JEE Main score card for further use

JEE Mains 2021 result declared; What's next

The qualifying candidates will be able to apply to the participating institutes as per their rank. They can also appear for the next JEE Main session in April in case they have not scored the satisfying marks.

