JEE Main March Exams From Tomorrow; Admit Card, Paper Pattern, Exam Day Guidelines

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main Session 2 From Tomorrow (Representational Image)

The second session of Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, will begin tomorrow. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the engineering entrance test in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm from March 16 to March 18. The NTA has already released the JEE Main admit card on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the admit card, candidates appearing for the JEE Main March exam have to bring a self-declaration form on their health and movements as part of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19. The JEE Main self-declaration form is a part of the admit card, printed on the first page.

NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 1 in February, from February 23 to February 26. JEE Main, this year will be held in three more shifts -- March, April and May. Students can appear in all four sessions. However, the tests for Paper 2 for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses will only be held twice, in February and May. The best of the candidate’s scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit. The final JEE Main result will be declared after NTA concludes holding JEE in May 2021.

JEE Main Exams From Tomorrow: Paper Pattern

The JEE Main BE/BTech paper is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at central and state institutions including National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). Based on their performance in JEE Main, the top-scorers will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021 for admission to the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked in JEE Main 2021 paper 1. The numerical questions will not have negative marking. The first session of JEE Main 2021, held between February 23 and February 26, for the BTech and BE paper had easy to moderate level questions, said students.

JEE Main Admit Card

NTA has provided three links for students to download the admit card, in case one does not work due to heavy traffic. Students can access the JEE Main admit card on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Since JEE Main March 2021 exam will be conducted amid COVID-19 situation and therefore, the NTA requires students to sign an undertaking which comes with the admit card.

JEE Main self-declaration form 2021 is printed on the first page of the admit card. It has to be signed by the parents and candidates will be required to put their left-hand thumb impression and signature on it. It is mandatory for all candidates to bring the self-declaration form to the examination centre.

JEE Main Exam Day Instructions