JEE Main 2021 March session will begin today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 from today, March 16. The examinations will be held in double shifts—9 am to 12 pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm. The admit cards for the March examinations have been released by NTA on its official website, nta.ac.in, and the candidates are required to carry it along with a duly-filled self-declaration form to the examination centre.

JEE Main is being held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at 852 examination centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad. The first session was held from February 23 to 26, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced its result on March 8. As many as six candidates scored the perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main February examinations.

This year, a total of 6.52 lakh candidates had registered for the first session, 95 per cent of whom had appeared in the BE or BTech papers.

For the first time, the examination is begin held in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

To offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores, the examination will be conducted four times this year. The next two phases will be held in April and May. The candidates have the choice to appear in one, two, three, or all four sessions.

The ranks of the candidates will be released after the May session taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy.