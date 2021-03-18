JEE Main March Session Exam; Day 3 Shift 1 Analysis: “Balanced Paper”, Say Students
JEE Main: The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Physics was easiest followed by Chemistry and a tough but “doable” Mathematics.
Today is the last day of the JEE Main March session exam. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon. Students who had appeared for the exam have said that the questions were “moderately” difficult. The order of difficulty from the lowest to the highest, the students say, is Physics followed by Chemistry and a tough but “doable” Mathematics.
The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FIITJEE had a moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was higher than the February session.
JEE Main 2021: Analysis of Day 3 Shift 1 BTech, BE Paper
The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based questions in the JEE Main BTech, BE paper had no negative marks attached.
JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths
Difficulty Level: Moderate to Tough
Majority of questions were from Calculus and Algebra
Weightage was given to chapters including Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra
No questions on Mathematical Reasoning
JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper
Difficulty Level: Easy
Questions were asked from Modern Physics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, AC Circuits, Semi-conductors and Communication devices
Few numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy
Error Analysis had 2 questions
JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry
Difficulty Level: Moderate
Questions from Organic and Physical Chemistry were given more weightage as compared to Inorganic Chemistry
Numerical Based questions were tricky