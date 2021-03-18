JEE Main March Session Exam; Day 3 Shift 1 Analysis: “Balanced Paper”, Say Students

Image credit: Shutterstock Students find JEE Main March Day 3 Shift 1 paper 'balanced'

Today is the last day of the JEE Main March session exam. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon. Students who had appeared for the exam have said that the questions were “moderately” difficult. The order of difficulty from the lowest to the highest, the students say, is Physics followed by Chemistry and a tough but “doable” Mathematics.

The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FIITJEE had a moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was higher than the February session.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of Day 3 Shift 1 BTech, BE Paper

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based questions in the JEE Main BTech, BE paper had no negative marks attached.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths

Difficulty Level: Moderate to Tough

Majority of questions were from Calculus and Algebra

Weightage was given to chapters including Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra

No questions on Mathematical Reasoning

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

Difficulty Level: Easy

Questions were asked from Modern Physics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, AC Circuits, Semi-conductors and Communication devices

Few numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy

Error Analysis had 2 questions

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry