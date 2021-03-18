  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main March Session Exam; Day 3 Shift 1 Analysis: “Balanced Paper”, Say Students

JEE Main March Session Exam; Day 3 Shift 1 Analysis: “Balanced Paper”, Say Students

JEE Main: The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Physics was easiest followed by Chemistry and a tough but “doable” Mathematics.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 18, 2021 2:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: Day 3 Exam (Shift 1) Ends; Paper Analysis, Students’ Reaction
JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis: Candidates Find Day 2 Shift 1 Paper 'Moderately Tough'
JEE Main 2021 March Live Updates: Day 1 Exams Over; Paper Analysis, Students' Reaction
JEE Main March Day 1 Shift 2 Analysis: Candidates Find BTech Paper 'Bit Difficult'
JEE Main March Day 1 Shift 1 Analysis: “Moderately Tough Questions”, Say Students
JEE Main Paper Analysis: Students Find Maths Tough In Morning Session
JEE Main March Session Exam; Day 3 Shift 1 Analysis: “Balanced Paper”, Say Students
Students find JEE Main March Day 3 Shift 1 paper 'balanced'
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Today is the last day of the JEE Main March session exam. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon. Students who had appeared for the exam have said that the questions were “moderately” difficult. The order of difficulty from the lowest to the highest, the students say, is Physics followed by Chemistry and a tough but “doable” Mathematics.

The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FIITJEE had a moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was higher than the February session.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of Day 3 Shift 1 BTech, BE Paper

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based questions in the JEE Main BTech, BE paper had no negative marks attached.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths

  • Difficulty Level: Moderate to Tough

  • Majority of questions were from Calculus and Algebra

  • Weightage was given to chapters including Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra

  • No questions on Mathematical Reasoning

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

  • Difficulty Level: Easy

  • Questions were asked from Modern Physics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, AC Circuits, Semi-conductors and Communication devices

  • Few numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy

  • Error Analysis had 2 questions

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry

  • Difficulty Level: Moderate

  • Questions from Organic and Physical Chemistry were given more weightage as compared to Inorganic Chemistry

  • Numerical Based questions were tricky

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main update JEE Main 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: Day 3 Exam (Shift 1) Ends; Paper Analysis, Students’ Reaction
Live | JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: Day 3 Exam (Shift 1) Ends; Paper Analysis, Students’ Reaction
Telangana Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET, From July 5; Registration From March 20
Telangana Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET, From July 5; Registration From March 20
COVID-19: Rajasthan Government To Assess Primary Students On Basis Of SMILE Programme
COVID-19: Rajasthan Government To Assess Primary Students On Basis Of SMILE Programme
IIT Madras Announces Scholarship For BSc In Programming And Data Science Students
IIT Madras Announces Scholarship For BSc In Programming And Data Science Students
IIT JAM Final Answer Key Released; Result On March 20
IIT JAM Final Answer Key Released; Result On March 20
.......................... Advertisement ..........................