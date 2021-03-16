JEE Main March Day 1 Shift 2 Analysis: Candidates Find BTech Paper 'Bit Difficult'

JEE Main March Day 1 Shift 2 Analysis:

The second shift of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) on the first day of March session has concluded. The paper was held for the BTech and BE candidates in the pen-and-paper mode at the designated examination centres from 3 pm to 6 pm. The paper was of 300 marks. The students have analysed the paper as a 'little difficult'. Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services said that most of the questions were either directly taken from NCERT or were closely based on NCERT concepts.

Subject-Wise Analysis Of JEE Main paper

Physics- The paper had 30 questions, there were two sections, Section I contained 20 Multiple Choice Questions , whereas Section II contained 10 numerical based questions, out of which only 5 were to be answered. The students found Some of the questions involved lengthy calculations, but overall, it was an easy to moderate level paper. The JEE Main candidates found the overall paper a bit lengthy.

Questions were asked from Mechanics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, Heat and Thermodynamics and optics. 7-8 questions were from Modern physics and 5 questions from Radioactivity.

Chemistry- Section I comprised 20 multiple choice questions, whereas section II contained 10 numerical based questions with an internal choice of any 5 questions to be attempted. The paper is said to be easy to moderate and almost all the subject-topics were covered. The chapters of classes 9 and 12 were given almost equal weightage.

Some students reported that a couple of questions involved lengthy calculations, but these questions could be avoided by exercising the internal choice. Questions were asked from Organic Chemistry followed by Physical and Inorganic branches.

Mathematics- This paper had two sections, Sections I contained 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with single option correct type. It contained questions on Algebra, Calculus, coordinate Geometry, Vector and Three Dimensional Geometry.

Section II was comprised of 10 numerical based questions with only 5 of them to be answered. As usual, a few questions involved lengthy calculations. Some students reported that a few questions were somewhat tricky.