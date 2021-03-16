JEE Main March Day 1 Shift 1 Analysis: “Moderately Tough Questions”, Say Students

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main March Day 1 Shift 1 Analysis (Representational Image)

The first shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech paper held on the first day of the March 2021 session had “moderately tough” questions. The first shift between 9 am and 12 noon held for Btech and BE paper was conducted for a total of 300 marks. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate to tough”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Chemistry was easiest followed by Physics and Mathematics.

The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) had "easy to moderate level with some good questions interspersed here and there". Most of the questions were either directly taken from NCERT or were closely based on NCERT concepts. While students associated with FIITJEE termed the paper as a “balanced” one with questions covering topics of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Paper

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. A total of 30 questions were asked from each subject, from which 20 multiple choice questions and 10 integer types were asked. As per the new pattern, out of 10 integers, only 5 need to be attempted. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based question had no negative marks attached.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths

Difficulty Level: Moderate to Difficult

Majority questions from Chapters in Algebra like Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Quadratic Equations, Matrices and Determinants.

Few questions from Trigonometry, Vector and 3D Geometry

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry

Difficulty Level: Easy

Questions from Organic Chemistry were sufficiently asked, followed by Physical and Inorganic branches

Questions covered chapters like Chemical bonding, Co-ordination compounds

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

Difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate

Questions asked from Kinematics, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, EM waves, Heat and Thermodynamics

5 to 6 questions from Semi-Conductors, EM Waves and Communication Devices

Theory Based questions from few chapters of NCERT were asked

JEE Main March 2021 session started on today, March 16 and will continue till March 18. The difficulty level today, as per students, was higher than the February session.