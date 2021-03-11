JEE Main March Admit Card Out; Guidelines, Instructions For Students
Students can access the JEE Main admit card March 2021 on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the admit card, candidates appearing for the JEE Main March session have to bring the self-declaration form.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main admit card for the March session has been released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided three links for students to download the admit card, in case one does not work due to heavy traffic. Students can access the JEE Main admit card on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the admit card, candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2021 March session have to bring the self-declaration form.
JEE Main self-declaration form 2021 is a part of the admit card, printed on its first page.
JEE Main self-declaration form has to be signed by the parents and candidates will be required to put their left-hand thumb impression and signature on it.
It is mandatory for all candidates to bring the self-declaration form of JEE Main 2021 to the examination centre.
JEE Main March 2021 Admit Card: Key Points
JEE Main March 2021 session will be held between March 15 and March 18
Students appearing for JEE Main Paper 1 have to carry with them the JEE Main admit card, the JEE Main undertaking and a valid identity proof
Candidates have to fill the JEE Main self-declaration form 2021 and put their left-hand thumb impression and signature at the space provided and get it signed by their parents
Bags, mobile phone, other electronic or bluetooth devices will be allowed inside the JEE Main examination hall
Aspirants should maintain social distancing inside the exam centre
Ballpen, hand sanitiser bottle and transparent water bottle can be taken along with the JEE Main admit card