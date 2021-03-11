Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card Out; Important Instructions

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main admit card for the March session has been released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided three links for students to download the admit card, in case one does not work due to heavy traffic. Students can access the JEE Main admit card on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the admit card, candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2021 March session have to bring the self-declaration form.

JEE Main self-declaration form 2021 is a part of the admit card, printed on its first page.

JEE Main self-declaration form has to be signed by the parents and candidates will be required to put their left-hand thumb impression and signature on it.

It is mandatory for all candidates to bring the self-declaration form of JEE Main 2021 to the examination centre.

JEE Main March 2021 Admit Card: Key Points