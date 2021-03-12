JEE Main March Exam Day Instructions; Dress Code, Items Allowed

The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main admit cards for March session on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registered BTech or BE candidates for JEE Main Paper 1 can download the JEE admit cards 2021 by logging into the online portal using their JEE Main application number, date of birth and security pin. The JEE Main admit card has been released along with a self-declaration form that would certify that the candidates are not infected.

The NTA has also released a set of guidelines for the JEE Main candidates to be followed in the examination hall. A separate list of COVID-19 guidelines have also been issued for the staff and candidates.

JEE Main Dress Code

This year, the NTA has taken special precautions to avoid any malpractices during the JEE Main examinations. It has issued proper dress codes and exam-day conduct guidelines that need to be followed by all the candidates.

As per the JEE Main dress code, the candidates are forbidden from wearing “shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons”.

Candidates whose religion or customs require a specific attire, must report for the JEE Main 2021 exam centre early for “for thorough checking and mandatory frisking”, says the list of exam instructions on a JEE Main 2021 admit card.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any metallic objects while appearing for JEE Main 2021. One should avoid wearing any kind of jewellery, ornaments. They must not carry any handbags, gadgets, electronic items or communication devices.

With respect to the COVID-19 norms, additional dress codes have been issued. Candidates will be required to wear face masks, the NTA will be providing 3-ply face masks at the exam centres that need to be worn by the candidates.

JEE Main Exam-Day Instructions

The JEE Main candidates will only be allowed entry into the exam centres with a copy of their JEE Main admit card, self-declaration form, a copy of identity card and any other documents as specified by the NTA.

Students must maintain social distancing at all times and avoid crowding the gates.To avoid reaching late, candidates must plan their entry and report on time.

Before reaching the JEE Main exam centres, candidates have to duly fill the self-declaration form, paste their passport sized photograph and put the left hand thumb impression in the space provided.

Candidates should take their seat immediately after the opening of the examination hall.

They will be provided with a ball-point pen and blank paper inside the examination hall.

Items Allowed In JEE Main Exam Centre

The candidates will be allowed to carry the following items to the examination centre.

They will have to carry a 50 ml sanitser bottle and transparent ball-point pen which will also be provided inside the examination hall. They can carry their face masks and gloves.

Exceptions have been made for the diabetes patients who have been allowed to carry a few eatable and transparent water bottle.