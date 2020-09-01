JEE Main Live Updates: Over 8 Lakh Students To Write BTech Paper Today; All You Need To Know

JEE Main Live Updates: Over 8 Lakh To Write BTech Paper Starting Today; All You Need To Know
JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency will hold the paper 1 of JEE Main today in two shifts, first, from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm.
The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2020) for admission to engineering colleges began on Tuesday. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, stringent precautions and social distancing measures, suggested by National Testing Agency, or NTA, are being followed at the various JEE exam centres across the nation. The JEE Main Paper 1 (BTech) is set to be held today in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. The JEE Main BE and Btech paper is set to be conducted in computer-based mode. Nearly 8,58,273 students had registered for JEE Main this year.
In Gujarat, 45% Students Skip JEE Main 2020 on the first day. Out of 3,020 Gujarat students who registered for the BArch and BPlanning papers of JEE Main 2020, only 1,664, or 55%, turned up. On the first day, JEE Main candidates from West Bengal had a difficult time reaching their test centers on the first day due to heavy rain and lack of transport.
All the candidates aspiring to take admission to the undergraduate programs at IITs for the year 2020 will also have to appear in BE /BTech paper of JEE Main 2020. Based on the performance in the BE/BTech of JEE Main 2020, number of top candidates as per the requirement for JEE Advanced 2020 will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020. Admission to IITs will be based on category-wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start counselling for admission to IIITs, NITs, and GFTIs soon after the declaration of the JEE Main result.
JEE Main 2020 exam pattern for Paper 1 (B.Tech) comprises of multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. Paper 1 of JEE Main exam will have 3 subjects - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section of JEE Main will have equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions. The total marks for JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 will be 300. Adequate measures are implemented by NTA for the safety of all the students. Candidates are also required to adhere to guidelines and a new process for Social Distancing and hygiene to ensure the safety and health of their own and fellow candidates.
JEE Main Live Update: West Bengal
West Bengal: Candidates arrive at Surendra Institute of Engineering & Management in Siliguri on second day of #JEEMain exam.— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020
Announcements being made at the centre to observe social distancing. Candidates being provided sanitiser & their temperature being checked at entrance. pic.twitter.com/spS8qb2nlx
JEE Main Live Updates: Kerala
Kerala: Candidates arrived at TCS Ion Digital Zone in Aluva, Kochi on the second day of their #JEEMain exam.— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020
Students underwent temperature check & sanitization process at the entrance & instructed to follow social distancing norms in wake of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Lip2kkDyRQ
JEE Main Exam 2020: Special Suburban Train Services For Students In Mumbai
In Mumbai, the Railways have started special suburban train services for transportation of JEE Main candidates and their parents. The Western Railway will run 46 additional special suburban services in addition to the 350 already running. The Central Eastern Railway, on the other hand, has decided to run 20 special trains for the convenience of the JEE Main and NEET examinees appearing in Bihar.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Jharkhand Reopens Hotels, Restaurants For Students
The Jharkhand Government had allowed reopening of hotels, lodges and restaurants, and also resumed public transport within the state for a month till September 30 in view of the JEE Main and NEET examinations.
JEE Main Exam 2020: MP Provides Free Transport To JEE 2020 Aspirants
The Madhya Pradesh Government has arranged for free transport facilities to the exam centres for the JEE 2020 aspirants. The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to announce it on Twitter. The minister also mentioned a website -- mapit.gov.in/covid-19 -- for registration.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Free Transportation For Candidates In Odisha
The Odisha Government had also announced free transportation and accommodation for candidates who will be required to travel long distances to write JEE Main 2020.
JEE Main 2020: States, Railways Come Forward To Help Candidates
Knowing that the JEE Main aspirants might experience hardships while commuting to the JEE exam centres during the COVID-19 pandemic, and floods in several states of the country, numerous entities have announced to help those appearing for the eligibility tests with transport to reach their allotted exam centres. Several states including Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh have arranged for transport facilities for the JEE Main exam-takers. The Western Railway in Mumbai and the East Central Railway in Bihar also have announced special trains for the JEE Main aspirants.
JEE Main Live Update: Education Minister's Video Message
मैं सभी राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों से अपील करता हूं कि संकट की इस घड़ी में हमारे विद्यार्थियों का साथ दें और परीक्षा हेतु कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार उचित व्यवस्थाओं का निर्माण करें ताकि हमारे जेईई एवं नीट के अभ्यर्थियों को किसी भी प्रकार की असुविधा अथवा परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े pic.twitter.com/zbxAegrI7I— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 31, 2020
JEE Main 2020 Dress Code
Though NTA has not specified any particular dress code for JEE Main 2020, the instructions on the JEE Main admit cards highlight the clothing advisories that can be followed by the students on the day of JEE Main exam day. Read more
JEE Main BTech Paper Exam Pattern
JEE Main 2020 for the Btech paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions with three sections - - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section of JEE Main BTech and BE will have equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions. The total marks for JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 will be 300. Read more
JEE Main 2020: Exam To Begin Shortly
The JEE Main BTech paper, or Paper 1 will begin shortly. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm in multiple exam centres across the country.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Body Temperature Of All Candidates To Be Checked Before Entry
The body temperature of all candidates will be checked via a thermal scan before the students enter the JEE exam hall.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Exam Hall To Be Staggered
At the JEE Main exam centres, the entrance to the exam hall will be staggered and 'isolation rooms' will be made available for the candidates whose body temperature is above a prescribed limit. Additionally, announcements will be made for the students to maintain social distancing and other measures in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
JEE Main exam Converted From Once-A-Year To Twice-A-Year Exam
JEE Main exam was last year converted from once-a-year exam to twice-a-year exam, all to accommodate and give another chance to students who may not be able to give their best performance while sitting for the exam the first time. In its second year of conducting the exam, NTA has increased the number of papers in JEE Main from two to three.
JEE Main Exam 2020: BArch and BPlanning Papers Were Held On Sept 1
The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, begun from Tuesday, September 1, 2020. This year, the JEE Main 2020 is being conducted in three papers instead of two papers. The BArch and BPlanning papers were conducted separately, as Paper II and Paper III, respectively. The BArch paper was conducted in the first shift yesterday, from 9 am to 12 pm. This year, a total of 1,38,409 candidates registered for B.Arch, and 59,003 candidates registered for B.Planning. Less than 1.5 lakh students had registered last year for the B. Arch paper last year.
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Warangal
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JEE Main cutoff for NIT Warangal once counselling starts. The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Warangal indicates the opening and closing ranks at which admissions are allotted. The cutoff is determined on the basis of the number of applicants for each branch. Having an idea of the previous years’ cutoff of NIT Warangal will help candidates while filling their preferences during the counselling process. To know previous years’ JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Warangal, read the full article here.
JEE Main Cutoff For MNIT Jaipur
The Malaviya National Institute of Technology, or MNIT Jaipur, is a popular choice among Engineering aspirants. Candidates seeking admission to MNIT Jaipur must meet the required JEE Main cutoff -- the minimum rank that a candidate needs to get admission. It must be noted that the MNIT Jaipur JEE Main cutoff will vary for each branch of engineering, category, home state quota etc.
JEE Main Exam 2020: List Of Prohibited Items
These things will not be allowed at the JEE Main exam centre:
Handbags, shoes, footwear with thick soles.
Garments with large buttons.
Jewellery and other personal belongings.
Caps, mufflers or any other head coverings.
Electronic devices, mobile phones and watches
JEE Main Exam 2020: Items Allowed At JEE Exam Centre
On the exam day, candidates will be allowed to carry the following items to the JEE Main exam centre:
Printout of admit card, undertaking form (filled and unsigned).
Passport size photograph.
A simple transparent ballpoint pen.
Photo ID proof.
Geometry box, pencil and eraser.
Hand sanitizer (50 ml).
Transparent water bottle
PwD certificate (if applicable).
Food items for diabetic students.
JEE Main Exam 2020: 3,600 Students Appear In Exam On The First Day In Odisha
Amidst strict enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols as many as 3,600 students appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2020) in Odisha on Tuesday, official sources said. The students appeared for the examination in 26 different centres spread across seven cities in the state.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Railways To Run 20 Pairs Of Special Trains In Bihar
A day after the railways permitted NEET and JEE students to avail special suburban services in Mumbai on JEE exam day, Railways has now decided to run 20 pairs of special trains from September 2 to September 15 for the convenience of those appearing for these exams in Bihar. Announcing the move, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the facility will also be extended to students appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Students Confirm Safe Conduct Of Exam In Tripura
JEE Main exam (Paper 2 and 3) held yesterday witnessed students coming to the JEE exam centres from far-away various locations. In Tripura, the JEE Main Exam was held at various centres in Agartala; students appeared in the exam wearing masks. Barnita Choudhury, a student said, "All precautionary measures are being taken in view of COVID19."
Tripura: #JEEMain examination was held at various centres in Agartala; students appeared in the exam wearing masks. Barnita Choudhury, a student said, "All precautionary measures are being taken in view of #COVID19." (01.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/DXjHHx9Tty— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020
JEE Main Exam 2020: What Needs To Be Followed During Examination
Five A4 size sheets will be kept at each candidate’s desk for use by the candidate for Rough work. If Additional sheets are required for rough work by the candidate, the same shall be made available on demand.
Before each shift starts (and after last shift of the candidate) Seating Area will be thoroughly sanitized - monitor keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and the chair. Candidates can further sanitize the same with sanitizers that will be made available in the examination lab/room/hall.
Candidates are required to paste passport size photograph and sign on the Attendance sheet after sanitizing hands with sanitizer after Examination
On completion of a shift, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.
Candidate must drop the Admit Card and Rough Sheets in the advised boxes after displaying to the staff available next to dropbox. If any candidate misses dropping Admit Card or Rough Sheets in boxes, action can be taken against him.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Pre-Exam Preparation
- Candidate needs to check reporting time given in the JEE Main Admit Card and reach JEE Exam centre as per reporting time to avoid any crowding and maintain social distancing.
- In case of candidate with the scribe, both the candidate and the scribe must bring their own mask. Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue, such as- exam related documents (Admit Card, ID card, etc.)
- A simple transparent Ball Point Pen
- Additional photograph, to be pasted on the attendance sheet
- Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)
- Personal transparent water bottle
JEE Main Exam 2020: COVID-19 Advisory For Students
For safety purposes, NTA strongly advises students not to bring anything other than permitted items. However, in the case of an unavoidable situation, there will be an arrangement to store the bags at centres at owner’s risk.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Type Of Questions
JEE Main Exam 2020: No Negative Marking For Numerical Questions
In JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 (B Tech) today, a total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked. The numerical questions will not have negative marking.
JEE Main 2020 Exam: Exam Pattern Of Engineering Paper
The exam pattern of JEE Main 2020 for Paper 1 (B Tech) comprises of multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. Paper 1 of JEE Main exam will have 3 subjects - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section of JEE Main will have equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions. The total marks for JEE Main 2020 Paper 1 will be 300.
JEE Main exam 2020: JEE Main BTech Paper To Be Held In Two Shifts
The JEE Main BTech paper will be held today in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. As many as 8,58,273 students had registered for JEE Main this year. Amidst protests across the nation and controversies associated over the holding of JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams during COVID-19 situation and floods, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had concluded the first day of JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper. The eligibility test for admission to the engineering colleges in India will continue till September 6.