JEE Main Live Updates: Over 8 Lakh Students To Write BTech Paper Today; All You Need To Know

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2020) for admission to engineering colleges began on Tuesday. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, stringent precautions and social distancing measures, suggested by National Testing Agency, or NTA, are being followed at the various JEE exam centres across the nation. The JEE Main Paper 1 (BTech) is set to be held today in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. The JEE Main BE and Btech paper is set to be conducted in computer-based mode. Nearly 8,58,273 students had registered for JEE Main this year.

All the candidates aspiring to take admission to the undergraduate programs at IITs for the year 2020 will also have to appear in BE /BTech. paper of JEE Main 2020. Based on the performance in the BE/BTech of JEE Main 2020, number of top candidates as per the requirement for JEE Advanced 2020 will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020. Admission to IITs will be based on category-wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced.

