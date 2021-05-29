JEE Main: Last Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Delhi

Category-wise JEE Main last year’s closing rank from Round 6 for NIT Delhi has been provided below for reference.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: May 29, 2021 12:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MJPRU Bareilly To Use JEE Main, UPCET Scores To Admit Students
VITEEE, SRMJEE, State CETs: Latest Updates On Engineering Entrance Exams Other Than JEE Main
JEE Main 2021: Study Material, Tips And Tricks To Crack The Exam
MNIT Jaipur: Check Previous Year’s JEE Main Cut-Off
JEE Main May 2021 Exam Postponed Due To COVID-19: NTA
JEE Main: NIT Warangal Cut-Off From Last Year
JEE Main: Last Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Delhi
JEE Main: Check last year’s cut-off for NIT Delhi
New Delhi:

National Institute of Technology, Delhi (NIT Delhi) is one of the 30 NITs of the country. In addition to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the institute offers doctoral programmes in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Humanities and Management, Applied Sciences, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. NIT Delhi offers four-year undergraduate engineering course in the following fields: Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). The institute offers 60 regular seats each for the three courses.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

Admission to undergraduate engineering courses in NIT Delhi is done on the basis of JEE Main rank. The cut-off for admission is declared by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) in the form of opening and closing ranks. Candidates should secure a rank within the range of opening and closing ranks announced by JoSAA for a seat in NIT Delhi.

It is important for aspiring candidates to know where they stand for admissions. Category-wise JEE Main last year’s closing rank from Round 6 for NIT Delhi has been provided in the table below for reference.

NIT Delhi: JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off

Course

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

Gen Male

12311

6983

Gen Female

14000

12468

OBC Male

5596

2616

OBC Female

7782

4822

SC Male

4013

1161

SC Female

3513

1730

ST Male

784

411

ST Female

7943

1341

EEE

Gen Male

26120

18291

Gen Female

36115

23255

OBC Male

11491

6035

OBC Female

15296

11950

SC Male

7262

3371

SC Female

9787

-

ST Male

4278

348

ST Female

11590

1761

ECE

Gen Male

18655

13102

Gen Female

20393

19466

OBC Male

8480

4636

OBC Female

13065

9524

SC Male

6796

2173

SC Female

8480

4276

ST Male

3800

554

ST Female

11903

-


HS CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main 2021 exam for the February and March sessions has been concluded. 620978 candidates appeared for the first session and 556248 appeared for the second. JEE Main 2021 April and May sessions have been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
12th Board Exam LIVE Updates: State Board Exams Schedule, Time Table
Live | 12th Board Exam LIVE Updates: State Board Exams Schedule, Time Table
Odisha: Online Classes In Universities, Colleges To Resume From June 1
Odisha: Online Classes In Universities, Colleges To Resume From June 1
Final Decision On UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams Expected Soon
Final Decision On UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams Expected Soon
Shashi Tharoor Writes To PM Modi To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams
Shashi Tharoor Writes To PM Modi To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams
Maharashtra Class 10 Assessment Criteria: All You Need To Know
Maharashtra Class 10 Assessment Criteria: All You Need To Know
.......................... Advertisement ..........................