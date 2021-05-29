JEE Main: Last Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Delhi
Category-wise JEE Main last year’s closing rank from Round 6 for NIT Delhi has been provided below for reference.
National Institute of Technology, Delhi (NIT Delhi) is one of the 30 NITs of the country. In addition to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the institute offers doctoral programmes in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Humanities and Management, Applied Sciences, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. NIT Delhi offers four-year undergraduate engineering course in the following fields: Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). The institute offers 60 regular seats each for the three courses.
UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now
Admission to undergraduate engineering courses in NIT Delhi is done on the basis of JEE Main rank. The cut-off for admission is declared by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) in the form of opening and closing ranks. Candidates should secure a rank within the range of opening and closing ranks announced by JoSAA for a seat in NIT Delhi.
It is important for aspiring candidates to know where they stand for admissions. Category-wise JEE Main last year’s closing rank from Round 6 for NIT Delhi has been provided in the table below for reference.
NIT Delhi: JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off
Course
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
Gen Male
12311
6983
Gen Female
14000
12468
OBC Male
5596
2616
OBC Female
7782
4822
SC Male
4013
1161
SC Female
3513
1730
ST Male
784
411
ST Female
7943
1341
EEE
Gen Male
26120
18291
Gen Female
36115
23255
OBC Male
11491
6035
OBC Female
15296
11950
SC Male
7262
3371
SC Female
9787
-
ST Male
4278
348
ST Female
11590
1761
ECE
Gen Male
18655
13102
Gen Female
20393
19466
OBC Male
8480
4636
OBC Female
13065
9524
SC Male
6796
2173
SC Female
8480
4276
ST Male
3800
554
ST Female
11903
-
HS CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS CR: Other State Closing Rank
JEE Main 2021 exam for the February and March sessions has been concluded. 620978 candidates appeared for the first session and 556248 appeared for the second. JEE Main 2021 April and May sessions have been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.