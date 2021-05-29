JEE Main: Last Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Delhi

JEE Main: Check last year’s cut-off for NIT Delhi

National Institute of Technology, Delhi (NIT Delhi) is one of the 30 NITs of the country. In addition to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the institute offers doctoral programmes in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Humanities and Management, Applied Sciences, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. NIT Delhi offers four-year undergraduate engineering course in the following fields: Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). The institute offers 60 regular seats each for the three courses.

Admission to undergraduate engineering courses in NIT Delhi is done on the basis of JEE Main rank. The cut-off for admission is declared by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) in the form of opening and closing ranks. Candidates should secure a rank within the range of opening and closing ranks announced by JoSAA for a seat in NIT Delhi.

It is important for aspiring candidates to know where they stand for admissions. Category-wise JEE Main last year’s closing rank from Round 6 for NIT Delhi has been provided in the table below for reference.

NIT Delhi: JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off

Course Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE Gen Male 12311 6983 Gen Female 14000 12468 OBC Male 5596 2616 OBC Female 7782 4822 SC Male 4013 1161 SC Female 3513 1730 ST Male 784 411 ST Female 7943 1341 EEE Gen Male 26120 18291 Gen Female 36115 23255 OBC Male 11491 6035 OBC Female 15296 11950 SC Male 7262 3371 SC Female 9787 - ST Male 4278 348 ST Female 11590 1761 ECE Gen Male 18655 13102 Gen Female 20393 19466 OBC Male 8480 4636 OBC Female 13065 9524 SC Male 6796 2173 SC Female 8480 4276 ST Male 3800 554 ST Female 11903 -



HS CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main 2021 exam for the February and March sessions has been concluded. 620978 candidates appeared for the first session and 556248 appeared for the second. JEE Main 2021 April and May sessions have been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.