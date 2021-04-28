JEE Main: Last Year’s Cut-Off For MNNIT Allahabad
Admission to MNNIT Allahabad is based on the score of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, followed by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) counselling. Below is the table of the previous year’s JEE Main cut-off for MNNIT Allahabad.
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad offers a four-year BTech programme at the undergraduate (UG) level in various specialisations. Admission to MNNIT Allahabad is based on the score of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, followed by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) counselling.
UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now
JoSAA will release the JEE Main cut-off for MNNIT Allahabad after the completion of the counselling process. The opening and closing ranks at which admissions are allotted will be considered as the JEE Main cut-off for MNNIT Allahabad. JoSAA will release separate JEE Main cut-offs for each engineering branch and category.
The cutoffs are generally declared in seven rounds based on opening and closing ranks for each course. The cut-offs are also divided into various categories such as SC, ST, OBC, PwD, etc.
Various factors such as the difficulty level of the JEE Main examination, number of candidates, availability of seats, category of the candidate, previous year’s cut-off analysis, are considered to set the cut-off score.
Below is the table of the previous year’s JEE Main cut-off for MNNIT Allahabad. This will help candidates to get an idea of their admission chances.
JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For MNNIT Allahabad
Course
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
Gen Male
4222
3073
Gen Female
8841
6273
EWS Male
829
534
EWS Female
1745
1076
OBC Male
1675
1097
OBC Female
4548
3450
SC Male
932
825
SC Female
1526
1891
ST Male
1590
346
ST Female
1430
496
ECE
Gen Male
8622
7138
Gen Female
15553
14339
EWS Male
1444
1263
EWS Female
3460
2430
OBC Male
3276
2790
OBC Female
8154
6603
SC Male
2031
2267
SC Female
3022
2883
ST Male
2378
1003
ST Female
2704
1583
ME
Gen Male
17143
15485
Gen Female
32274
29702
EWS Male
3214
2794
EWS Female
5355
5982
OBC Male
6034
5269
OBC Female
12597
15334
SC Male
3218
3589
SC Female
6287
6722
ST Male
2942
1180
ST Female
6428
1897
EE
Gen Male
11267
10628
Gen Female
23563
17388
EWS Male
2034
1906
EWS Female
3822
2983
OBC Male
3890
3780
OBC Female
7689
10089
SC Male
1899
2861
SC Female
4104
5803
ST Male
2668
895
ST Female
2974
1988
HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank
Joint Entrance Examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Counselling for admission into 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) will be conducted by JoSAA.