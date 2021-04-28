  • Home
Admission to MNNIT Allahabad is based on the score of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, followed by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) counselling. Below is the table of the previous year’s JEE Main cut-off for MNNIT Allahabad.

Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Apr 28, 2021 12:54 pm IST

New Delhi:

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad offers a four-year BTech programme at the undergraduate (UG) level in various specialisations. Admission to MNNIT Allahabad is based on the score of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, followed by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) counselling.

JoSAA will release the JEE Main cut-off for MNNIT Allahabad after the completion of the counselling process. The opening and closing ranks at which admissions are allotted will be considered as the JEE Main cut-off for MNNIT Allahabad. JoSAA will release separate JEE Main cut-offs for each engineering branch and category.

The cutoffs are generally declared in seven rounds based on opening and closing ranks for each course. The cut-offs are also divided into various categories such as SC, ST, OBC, PwD, etc.

Various factors such as the difficulty level of the JEE Main examination, number of candidates, availability of seats, category of the candidate, previous year’s cut-off analysis, are considered to set the cut-off score.

Below is the table of the previous year’s JEE Main cut-off for MNNIT Allahabad. This will help candidates to get an idea of their admission chances.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For MNNIT Allahabad

Course

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

Gen Male

4222

3073

Gen Female

8841

6273

EWS Male

829

534

EWS Female

1745

1076

OBC Male

1675

1097

OBC Female

4548

3450

SC Male

932

825

SC Female

1526

1891

ST Male

1590

346

ST Female

1430

496

ECE

Gen Male

8622

7138

Gen Female

15553

14339

EWS Male

1444

1263

EWS Female

3460

2430

OBC Male

3276

2790

OBC Female

8154

6603

SC Male

2031

2267

SC Female

3022

2883

ST Male

2378

1003

ST Female

2704

1583

ME

Gen Male

17143

15485

Gen Female

32274

29702

EWS Male

3214

2794

EWS Female

5355

5982

OBC Male

6034

5269

OBC Female

12597

15334

SC Male

3218

3589

SC Female

6287

6722

ST Male

2942

1180

ST Female

6428

1897

EE

Gen Male

11267

10628

Gen Female

23563

17388

EWS Male

2034

1906

EWS Female

3822

2983

OBC Male

3890

3780

OBC Female

7689

10089

SC Male

1899

2861

SC Female

4104

5803

ST Male

2668

895

ST Female

2974

1988


HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

Joint Entrance Examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Counselling for admission into 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) will be conducted by JoSAA.

