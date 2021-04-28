Know previous year's MNNIT Allahabad cut-off

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad offers a four-year BTech programme at the undergraduate (UG) level in various specialisations. Admission to MNNIT Allahabad is based on the score of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, followed by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) counselling.

JoSAA will release the JEE Main cut-off for MNNIT Allahabad after the completion of the counselling process. The opening and closing ranks at which admissions are allotted will be considered as the JEE Main cut-off for MNNIT Allahabad. JoSAA will release separate JEE Main cut-offs for each engineering branch and category.

The cutoffs are generally declared in seven rounds based on opening and closing ranks for each course. The cut-offs are also divided into various categories such as SC, ST, OBC, PwD, etc.

Various factors such as the difficulty level of the JEE Main examination, number of candidates, availability of seats, category of the candidate, previous year’s cut-off analysis, are considered to set the cut-off score.

Below is the table of the previous year’s JEE Main cut-off for MNNIT Allahabad. This will help candidates to get an idea of their admission chances.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For MNNIT Allahabad

Course Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE Gen Male 4222 3073 Gen Female 8841 6273 EWS Male 829 534 EWS Female 1745 1076 OBC Male 1675 1097 OBC Female 4548 3450 SC Male 932 825 SC Female 1526 1891 ST Male 1590 346 ST Female 1430 496 ECE Gen Male 8622 7138 Gen Female 15553 14339 EWS Male 1444 1263 EWS Female 3460 2430 OBC Male 3276 2790 OBC Female 8154 6603 SC Male 2031 2267 SC Female 3022 2883 ST Male 2378 1003 ST Female 2704 1583 ME Gen Male 17143 15485 Gen Female 32274 29702 EWS Male 3214 2794 EWS Female 5355 5982 OBC Male 6034 5269 OBC Female 12597 15334 SC Male 3218 3589 SC Female 6287 6722 ST Male 2942 1180 ST Female 6428 1897 EE Gen Male 11267 10628 Gen Female 23563 17388 EWS Male 2034 1906 EWS Female 3822 2983 OBC Male 3890 3780 OBC Female 7689 10089 SC Male 1899 2861 SC Female 4104 5803 ST Male 2668 895 ST Female 2974 1988





HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

Joint Entrance Examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Counselling for admission into 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) will be conducted by JoSAA.