JEE Main, KCET, TS EAMCET, VITEEE, WBJEE; Latest Updates On Engineering Entrance Exams

JEE Main, KCET: Latest updates on engineering entrance exams

The JEE Main is often the preferred choice for candidates seeking to pursue a career in engineering. Though, there are state eligibility tests and university entrance tests including WBJEE, VITEEE and KCET conducted for admissions into the state institutions. There are also few private universities conducting their own entrance exams for the BTech courses.

The application forms are available on the official websites of the participating institutions. Most of these exams are available for the Class 12 students going to appear for their board examinations this year.

Here is a list of a few engineering entrance exams with their last date of application.

JEE Main

The National Testing Agency has already conducted two sessions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) in February and May and will now hold the third session from April 27 to 30. It has started the registrations for JEE Main (April) session on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The examination fee is Rs 650 for the unreserved candidates. Those interested can apply at the JEE Main registration link testservices.nic.in.

WBJEE

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 is the state-level engineering entrance exam for admission to BE, BTech and BPharm programmes. The registrations for WBJEE are already over. The authorities have opened the application form correction window at the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date to make corrections is April 2. WBJEE 2021 exam will be held on July 11 in offline mode. The admit card will be available from July 6 to 11, 2021.

VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will be conducting the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2021 from June 18 to 26. It closed the registrations for the exam on March 30. Class 12 students who scored 60 percent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) were eligible for the exam. The exam will be held for admissions to B.Tech courses offered by the VIT university campuses.

KCET

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 will be held on July 7 and 8 for admissions to various professional courses including BTech. The registrations for KCET are expected to begin on the website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET will be a pen-and-paper test. The candidates must have passed either 1st and 2nd year Pre-University Examination or its equivalent Classes 11 or 12 exams from a state school or institution.

COMEDK UGET

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the online registration process for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 at the official website - comedk.org. The last to apply is May 20. The entrance exam will be conducted on June 20 for admission to state engineering colleges. It will be a pen-and-paper test. The admit card for the exam will be issued after June 10.

TS EAMCET

Registrations for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2021 began on March 20 and the last to date to apply is May 18. The engineering exam will be held from July 7 to 9 between 3 to 6 pm, while agriculture and medical exam will be on July 5 and 6 from 9 am to 12 noon.