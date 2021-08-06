JEE Main July Results Announced; 17 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

JEE Main 2021 session 3 result declared

Result of the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 has been announced. In the third session, 17 students have scored the perfect 100 percentile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have the highest number – four each – of toppers.

Originally scheduled for April, 2021, the third session of the national-level entrance test was postponed in view of the Covid pandemic. It was finally held in July. There will be one more session of JEE Mains, after which the all-India merit list will be released. Over 7 lakh students had registered for the entrance test in the third session.

"The examination was conducted at 915 examination centres in 334 Cities [including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalampur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait]," the NTA said.

"Examination of the 1899 candidates in the flood-affected districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra State who could not appear on 25 and 27 July 2021 was conducted on 3 and 4 August 2021," it further said.

JEE Main 2021 Toppers

karanam Lokesh (Andhra Pradesh) Duggineni Venkata Paneesh(Andhra Pradesh) Pasala Veera Silva (Andhra Pradesh) Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar) Anshul Verma (Rajasthan) Ruchir Bansal (Delhi NCT) Pravakar Kataria (Delhi NCT) Harsh (Haryana) Anmol (Haryana) Gaurab Das (Karnataka) Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy (Telangana) Madhur Adarsh Reddy (Telangana) Velavali Venkata Karthikeya Sai Vydhik (Telangana) Josyula Venkata Aditya (Telangana) Pal Aggarwal (Uttar Pradesh) Amaiya Singhal (Uttar Pradesh)

JEE Main is the gateway for admission to some of the top engineering colleges in India, which include the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). It is also the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced – the IIT admission test.