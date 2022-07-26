JEE Main July 2022 Session: Day 2 Exam Today; Instructions For Candidates
JEE Main July 2022 Session: The shift one exam for BE/ BTech will commence soon. Follow these important instructions at the exam centre
JEE Main July 2022 Session: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exam for day 2 will be held today, July 26. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main session 2 exam in two shifts. The slot 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second slot of JEE Main 2022 July session day 2 exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 day 1 exam was conducted on July 25. JEE Main 2022 Live
The engineering entrance exam will be held on July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 at different centres located in 500 cities throughout the country and 17 cities abroad. As many as 6,29,778 candidates have applied for JEE Main 2022 July exam.
The JEE Main Paper 1 for admission to BE and BTech programmes will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in computer-based mode and will comprise of 90 questions. The JEE Main BArch and Planning paper will be held on July 30. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022 July Session Analysis: 'Maths Was Difficult In Shift One'
JEE Main July 2022 Session: Instructions For Candidates
Important things to carry at the exam centres are- admit card including a valid photo identity proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport.
Reach exam centres at least 30 minutes before the allotted time.
The candidates need to bring self-declaration form 2022 at the exam centre. The self-declaration form is printed on the first page of the admit card and has to be signed by the parents and candidates will be required to put their left-hand thumb impression and signature on it.
Candidates should carry their face mask, hand sanitizer and personal transparent water bottle.
Candidates must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines before and during the exam.
Any kind of electronic devices are banned inside the exam centre. The list of banned items are- mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, or wallets.
Do not wear any jewelry (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.
Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination before the exam conclusion time.