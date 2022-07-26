JEE Main July 2022 Session: Day 2 Exam Today; Instructions For Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 day two today

JEE Main July 2022 Session: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exam for day 2 will be held today, July 26. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main session 2 exam in two shifts. The slot 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second slot of JEE Main 2022 July session day 2 exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 day 1 exam was conducted on July 25. JEE Main 2022 Live

The engineering entrance exam will be held on July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 at different centres located in 500 cities throughout the country and 17 cities abroad. As many as 6,29,778 candidates have applied for JEE Main 2022 July exam.

The JEE Main Paper 1 for admission to BE and BTech programmes will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in computer-based mode and will comprise of 90 questions. The JEE Main BArch and Planning paper will be held on July 30. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022 July Session Analysis: 'Maths Was Difficult In Shift One'

JEE Main July 2022 Session: Instructions For Candidates