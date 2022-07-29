JEE Main July 2022 Session: BE, BTech Paper Analysis Of Day 5 Afternoon Shift

JEE Main paper 1 analysis of BE, BTech paper

The afternoon shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the fifth day of the second session had a moderately tough Mathematics, easy Physics and a easy to moderate level Chemistry paper. The second shift was held from 3 pm to 6 pm and was conducted for a total of 300 marks. The paper 1 questions, as per the students’ analysis, were “moderate”.

The JEE Main 2022 BTech paper, as per students associated with FITJEE said the questions were of a balanced level. The difficulty level, as per students, was balanced. “In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderately Tough while Physics was Easy amongst the three subjects,” Ramesh Batlish Head, FIITJEE Noida said while sharing student’s feedback said.

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. All the subjects has two sections - 1 and 2. While Section 1 had 20 multiple choice questions with single correct answer, Section 2 had 10 numerical based questions out of which only five had to be answered.

JEE Main 2022: Analysis of BTech Maths

Moderately Tough level

Questions covered almost all chapters with weightage to Calculus and Algebra

There were mixed concepts questions from Circle and Ellipse

Questions also asked from Permutation and Combination, Probability-2 questions, Matrices-3 questions, Quadratic Equations and Complex numbers in Algebra

In Calculus - Differential Equations had 2 to 3 questions

3D Geometry and Vectors had 3 questions

Numerical Based questions had lengthy calculations as per students

Few students also reported it was tricky

JEE Main 2022: Physics Paper Analysis

Easy level

Overall a balanced section

Some scoring questions were asked from Laws of Motion, Gravitation, Fluids, SHM, Work, Power and Energy, Rotational Motion, Heat and Thermodynamics, Kinematics, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetism, AC Circuits and Communication Systems

Optics and Current Electricity had more than 2 questions each.

Numerical based questions were easy.

This was a scoring section as per students.

JEE Main 2022 Chemistry Paper Analysis