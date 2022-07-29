  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main July 2022 Exam: BArch, BPlanning Paper Tomorrow, Checklist For Candidates

JEE Main July 2022 Exam: BArch, BPlanning Paper Tomorrow, Checklist For Candidates

JEE Main 2022 July Exam: The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The JEE Main 2022 BArch and BPlanning paper has three sections in the question paper.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 4:33 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main 2022 Day Five Live: BE, BTech Shift Two Begins; Paper Analysis, Cut-Off, Answer Key Details
JEE Main 2022 Day 5 Analysis: Students Found 'Physics Easy, Maths Difficult'; Check Shift One Paper Review
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Day 5 Exam Today; What’s Allowed, What’s Not
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Physics Was 'Easiest'; Check Paper Analysis Of Day 4 Afternoon Shift
JEE Main 2022 Day Four Analysis: 'Maths Was Lengthy, Difficult In Shift One'; Check Candidates' Reactions
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Cities Outside India To Hold BE, BTech Paper From Tomorrow
JEE Main July 2022 Exam: BArch, BPlanning Paper Tomorrow, Checklist For Candidates
JEE Main July 2022 BArch, BPlanning paper tomorrow
New Delhi:

The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper will be held tomorrow, July 30 in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The JEE Main 2022 BArch and BPlanning paper has three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test is common for BArch and BPlanning and will be held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions.

Latest:  Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now
Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: Last Minute Preparation Tips for JEE Main 2022. Check Now

B.Tech at UPESRanked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Last Date to Apply - 31st July 2022. Apply Now 

The jeemain.nta.nic.in official website is hosting the JEE Main BArch, BPlanning, or the Paper 2, admit card for the July 2022 exam. Candidates appearing for JEE Main July paper 2 exam tomorrow can download the JEE Main session 2 admit card by logging in with the application numbers and dates of birth and passwords.

In addition to the JEE Main admit card session 2, candidates have to take a self-declaration form. JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 is a part of the admit card, printed on the first page. JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form, also called undertaking, will have to be signed by the parent beside candidates left-hand thumb impression and signature.

JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Paper Exam Pattern

Paper

Parts

Nature Of Questions

Mode of Test

Paper 2A

JEE Main BArch

Part 1: Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Drawing Test

Questions to test drawing aptitude

Pen and Paper Based mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet

Paper 2B

BPlanning

Part 1

Mathematics

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

Part 2

Aptitude Test

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Part 3

Planning Based

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)


JEE Main 2022 July Exam: Things To Carry

  1. JEE Main 2022 admit card along with self-declaration form (printout in A4 size paper).
  2. Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form).
  3. Valid photo ID.
  4. Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).
  5. Personal transparent water bottle.
  6. PwD Certificate and Scribe-related documents, if applicable.

JEE Main Session 2 Exam: Things Not Allowed

Personal belongings, including handbags, jewellery, hats, communication devices like smartphones and smartwatches will not allowed inside the JEE Main 2022 exam venue.

Click here for more Education News
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Two Years Of National Education Policy: From Change In Curriculum To Stress On Mother Tongue; Journey So Far
Two Years Of National Education Policy: From Change In Curriculum To Stress On Mother Tongue; Journey So Far
JEE Main 2022 Day Five Live: BE, BTech Shift Two Begins; Paper Analysis, Cut-Off, Answer Key Details
Live | JEE Main 2022 Day Five Live: BE, BTech Shift Two Begins; Paper Analysis, Cut-Off, Answer Key Details
NMC Gives Relaxation To Foreign Medical Graduates Who Had To Return From Ukraine, China
NMC Gives Relaxation To Foreign Medical Graduates Who Had To Return From Ukraine, China
Tamil Nadu Government To Collaborate With IIT Madras On Road Safety
Tamil Nadu Government To Collaborate With IIT Madras On Road Safety
JEE Main 2022 Day 5 Analysis: Students Found 'Physics Easy, Maths Difficult'; Check Shift One Paper Review
JEE Main 2022 Day 5 Analysis: Students Found 'Physics Easy, Maths Difficult'; Check Shift One Paper Review
.......................... Advertisement ..........................