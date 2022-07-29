JEE Main July 2022 Exam: BArch, BPlanning Paper Tomorrow, Checklist For Candidates

JEE Main July 2022 BArch, BPlanning paper tomorrow

The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper will be held tomorrow, July 30 in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The JEE Main 2022 BArch and BPlanning paper has three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test is common for BArch and BPlanning and will be held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions.

Latest: Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Latest: Last Minute Preparation Tips for JEE Main 2022. Check Now B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Last Date to Apply - 31st July 2022. Apply Now

The jeemain.nta.nic.in official website is hosting the JEE Main BArch, BPlanning, or the Paper 2, admit card for the July 2022 exam. Candidates appearing for JEE Main July paper 2 exam tomorrow can download the JEE Main session 2 admit card by logging in with the application numbers and dates of birth and passwords.

In addition to the JEE Main admit card session 2, candidates have to take a self-declaration form. JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 is a part of the admit card, printed on the first page. JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form, also called undertaking, will have to be signed by the parent beside candidates left-hand thumb impression and signature.

JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Paper Exam Pattern

Paper Parts Nature Of Questions Mode of Test Paper 2A JEE Main BArch Part 1: Mathematics Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which answer is a numerical value Computer-Based Test (CBT) Part 2 Aptitude Test Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Part 3 Drawing Test Questions to test drawing aptitude Pen and Paper Based mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet Paper 2B BPlanning Part 1 Mathematics Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which answer is a numerical value Computer Based Test (CBT) mode Part 2 Aptitude Test Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Part 3 Planning Based Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)





JEE Main 2022 July Exam: Things To Carry

JEE Main 2022 admit card along with self-declaration form (printout in A4 size paper). Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form). Valid photo ID. Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml). Personal transparent water bottle. PwD Certificate and Scribe-related documents, if applicable.

JEE Main Session 2 Exam: Things Not Allowed

Personal belongings, including handbags, jewellery, hats, communication devices like smartphones and smartwatches will not allowed inside the JEE Main 2022 exam venue.