JEE Main, JEE Advanced: Latest Updates On Engineering Admission This Year

JEE Main, JEE Advanced: All latest updates in engineering admission this year

In the past few weeks there have been several important updates regarding engineering admissions in the country. The latest in the list is relaxation of eligibility criteria for admission to NIT's and other Centrally Funded Technological Institutes (CFTIs).

For admission to NITs and CFTIs, apart from clearing JEE Main, a student also needs to secure a minimum of 75 per cent marks in 12th board exams. This criteria has bene relaxed for this year, 2020-21 session, keeping in mind the unprecedented circumstances.

The decision comes in the wake of several education board cancelling annual exams and resorting to average marking system for cancelled papers.

JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria Relaxed

Ahead of this, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) which sets eligibility criteria for IITs and conducts the counselling process, had also relaxed eligibility norms for JEE Advanced, entrance exam for IITs.

For JEE Advanced, candidates needed to secure either minimum score of 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations to be eligible.

This criteria has been relaxed and students who pass class 12 exam and qualify JEE Advanced will be eligible for admission to IITs.

JEE Main And UPSC NDA On The Same Date

Another important update for JEE Main aspirants which came recently was from the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who after taking cognizance of students' concern on JEE Main and UPSC NDA exams both falling on September 6, said that students who have not been able to update that they were appearing in both exams need not worry.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will ensure that the two exams don't clash for candidates appearing in both exams, he said.

Special B.Tech. Entrance In Odisha This Year

While, there have been relaxation in eligibility criteria, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee will hold a Special OJEE for B.Tech. The special exam is to facilitate students who are unable to appear for the JEE Main exam. Admission to engineering institutes in Odisha is held on the basis of JEE Main rank, but this year a special provision has been made in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

States Delay B.Tech. Admission

Several states admit students to B.tech. or BE programmes based on a student's rank in JEE Main exam. With JEE Main exam postponed from April to September, the undergraduate engineering admission has been delayed by states as well. States' respective technical education bodies admit students on the basis of their state rank in JEE Main exam.







